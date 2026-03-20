Wipro and Harness partner to accelerate AI-native software delivery for enterprises

Wipro and Harness have announced a strategic collaboration aimed at helping enterprises accelerate AI-native software delivery with improved speed, reliability and governance.

The partnership focuses on addressing the growing complexity of software development as organisations adopt artificial intelligence at scale, often while managing fragmented toolchains and manual processes.

Combining platforms to modernise software delivery

As part of the collaboration, Wipro will integrate its agent-native delivery platform WEGA, part of the Wipro Intelligence™ suite, with the Harness AI Software Delivery Platform. The combined offering is designed to help enterprises automate software delivery processes, reduce deployment risks and improve operational efficiency.

The integrated platform aims to streamline key stages of the software lifecycle beyond coding, including build, testing, deployment, release management, feature management and incident response. It also introduces capabilities for cloud cost optimisation and continuous monitoring of performance and operational risk.

Industry observers note that as AI accelerates development cycles, enterprises are increasingly focusing on improving postcode processes, where bottlenecks in delivery, governance and reliability often persist.

Enabling AI-native, governed delivery models

The collaboration seeks to provide enterprises with a unified approach to managing modern software environments, combining automation, delivery intelligence and governance. By reducing reliance on manual processes, the platform is expected to help organisations improve speed, stability and cost efficiency across their DevOps operations.

The partnership also addresses what industry leaders describe as the “AI velocity paradox”, where faster innovation driven by AI increases complexity in downstream delivery processes.

Supporting enterprise-scale AI adoption

With this collaboration, Wipro and Harness aim to provide enterprises with a scalable foundation for AI-native software delivery, enabling organisations to modernise development practices while maintaining governance and operational resilience.

The announcement reflects a broader industry trend where technology service providers and platform companies are working together to integrate AI into software engineering workflows, helping enterprises move from fragmented development environments to more unified, intelligent delivery models.