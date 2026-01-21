Gartner says worldwide PC shipments increased 9.3% in Q4 of 2025 and 9.1% for the full year

Worldwide PC shipments totalled 71.5 million units in the fourth quarter of 2025, a 9.3% increase from the fourth quarter of 2024, according to preliminary results by Gartner, Inc., a business and technology insights company. For the full year, worldwide PC shipments totalled more than 270 million units, a 9.1% increase from 2024.

“The PC market maintained healthy growth in the fourth quarter of 2025, largely driven by robust consumer demand and business demand fuelled by the Windows 11 upgrade cycle,” said Rishi Padhi, Research Principal at Gartner. “Demand softened by the end of the quarter as price pressure and promotions offset earlier price increases on high-end GPUs and AI PCs, resulting in stable or slightly lower average selling prices.”

There were no major changes in the top six vendor rankings worldwide in the fourth quarter of 2025, with the top three vendors – Lenovo, HP Inc. and Dell – increasing their market share year-over-year.

Preliminary Worldwide PC Vendor Unit Shipment Estimates for 4Q25 (Thousands of Units)

Company 4Q25 Shipments 4Q25 Market Share (%) 4Q24 Shipments 4Q24 Market Share (%) 4Q25-4Q24 Growth (%) Lenovo 19,437 27.2 17,004 26.0 14.3 HP Inc. 15,392 21.5 13,730 21.0 12.1 Dell 11,783 16.5 9,970 15.2 18.2 Apple 6,689 9.4 6,327 9.7 5.7 ASUS 4,851 6.8 4,718 7.2 2.8 Acer 4,165 5.8 4,131 6.3 0.8 Others 9,180 12.8 9,529 14.6 -3.7 Total 71,496 100.0 65,409 100.0 9.3

Annual Overview: Tariffs, Memory Hikes, Windows 11 Upgrades Drove Growth

In 2025, the PC market rebounded, achieving 9.1% growth over 2024, with more than 270 million units shipped. This marks a significant turnaround following two years of steep decline in 2022 and 2023, and only modest gains in 2024.

Preliminary Worldwide PC Vendor Unit Shipment Estimates for 2025 (Thousands of Units)

Company 2025 Shipments 2025 Market Share (%) 2024 Shipments 2024 Market Share (%) 2025-2024 Growth (%) Lenovo 73,567 27.2 62,542 25.3 17.6 HP Inc. 57,457 21.3 53,035 21.4 8.3 Dell 41,392 15.3 39,448 15.9 4.9 Apple 24,826 9.2 22,504 9.1 10.3 ASUS 18,512 6.9 17,351 7.0 6.7 Acer 16,963 6.3 16,927 6.8 0.2 Others 37,501 13.9 35,839 14.5 4.6 Total 270,218 100.0 247,646 100.0 9.1

“Tariff volatility, anticipated memory price hikes in 2026, and rising costs associated with Windows 10 Extended Security Updates prompted businesses to prioritise replacing hardware,” said Padhi. “Another factor for growth in 2025 was vendors focused heavily on promoting AI PCs to capture replacement demand. However, most AI PC features, such as local inference, have yet to deliver significant productivity gains compared to cloud-based AI solutions. As a result, many organisations are upgrading primarily to future-proof their fleets, rather than to realise immediate business value from AI capabilities.”