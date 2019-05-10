Gates Foundation appoints Hari Menon as Country Director for India

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Thursday said it has appointed Hari Menon as the Country Director for India, effective from May 24. Menon takes over from Nachiket Mor, who held the position for the past three years and resigned last month to return to his prior work as a donor and investor in India’s development sector, the foundation said in a statement. In his new role, Menon will oversee the foundation’s priorities in India to improve conditions of family health, sanitation, digital financial inclusion, agriculture, and gender equality, it added.

“India has made tremendous progress on expanding access to health coverage, good nutrition, safe sanitation, digital financial services, agricultural productivity, and women’s economic empowerment. “We look forward to supporting these initiatives through our technical and global expertise, to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to lead a healthy and productive life,” Menon said. Currently, Menon is Director, Global Program Advocacy & Communications, based out of the foundation’s headquarters in Seattle.

He holds a graduate degree in business management from XLRI School of Management, Jamshedpur and a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the College of Engineering & Technology, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi. Menon will work along with three directors and their teams; Alkesh Wadhwani who is Director for the Poverty Alleviation portfolio, Liz Clyma who is the Health Director, and Sanjay Ubale who joined the foundation recently and is the Policy Director.

