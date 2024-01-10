Express Computer

GCX selects Prodapt as Strategic IT Transformation and Network Operations Partner

GCX selects Prodapt as Strategic IT Transformation and Network Operations Partner

NewsIT People
Global Cloud Xchange (GCX), the global network service provider, has selected Prodapt, the largest and fastest-growing specialised firm in the Connectedness industry, as its strategic partner to achieve transformation across IT systems and business processes, and deliver managed services for service delivery and service assurance operations.

GCX’s global customers require highly available and disruption-free network services to enable high-speed digital connectivity. With this new partnership, GCX and Prodapt aim to deliver a highly automated, agile technology infrastructure that will fast-track service activation and streamline network management to deliver enhanced digital experiences to customers.

Prodapt will design and implement a Target Operating Model for end-to-end business transformation. This includes refining core processes, defining end-to-end solutions, and modernising existing systems with cloud-native best-of-breed platforms.

Carl Grivner, CEO of GCX, said: “We are excited to partner with Prodapt to accelerate our journey towards IT transformation and provide next-generation user experiences, while driving greater automation, agility, and visibility into our service delivery and assurance.” Grivner continued: “With Prodapt as our strategic IT transformation partner, we will simplify and automate order-to-activation and problem-to-resolve processes, leveraging enhanced tools and a well-distributed, automation-driven service capability to fast-track global growth and better serve our customers’ needs.”

Harsha Kumar, CEO of Prodapt, said: “As demand for digital and connectivity services soars, network services providers need to transform internally to achieve business agility. Prodapt is thrilled to partner with GCX on an important transformation that will evolve a digital-first, scalable operating model to power their future growth.”

