Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Gender pay gap in tech: 63% of professionals confirm disparity, reveals ANSR-talent500 survey

Gender pay gap in tech: 63% of professionals confirm disparity, reveals ANSR-talent500 survey

News
By Express Computer
0 0

A pan-India survey of over 6,000 technology professionals uncovers the evolving strategies for attracting and retaining top talent. The 2024 Compensation and Benefits Survey by ANSR and Talent500 reveals that over 80% of India’s leading tech talent seek improvements in their compensation and benefits packages.

Beyond competitive salaries, personalised benefits, a focus on well-being, and clear career development opportunities have become the key drivers of employee satisfaction and retention. Flexibility and well-being remain paramount, with hybrid work options and mental health support distinguishing the best employers.

Apart from predictable compensation structures that offer stability, the survey highlighted the essential role of additional factors in fostering inspiration and retention among top talent in India’s tech industry.

Here are the key findings of the report:

Need for hyper-personalised structures 

The report highlights a significant shift in priorities among tech talent, with 61% of respondents emphasizing the importance of customizable health benefits programs. A staggering 77% of tech professionals value hybrid work arrangements, urging companies to optimize benefits packages for hybrid work.

Addressing compensation inequities

Over 60% of employees feel unfairly compensated, citing substantial pay disparities that underscore an urgent need for action. The report reveals that 65% of respondents perceive a significant gender-based pay gap, with 56% noting disparities of at least 25% across different roles. Additionally, 70% emphasize the critical role of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) in fostering long-term commitment through equity-based incentives.

Upskilling is Key for Top Professionals  

Tech professionals highlight the critical importance of Learning and Development (L&D) programs. Over 90% of respondents view career pathing and L&D initiatives as indispensable factors when assessing potential employers. Moreover, 81% of employees express a preference for mentorship programs and stretch roles, indicating a strong interest in career advancement and leadership opportunities.

The GCC advantage 

While over 60% of GCC employees express satisfaction with their current salary and benefits, about 67% indicate a desire for long-term commitment through RSUs or company share ownership. Around 62% of employees find that L&D initiatives effectively align with their career goals, showcasing GCCs’ commitment to talent development and career advancement. While this is a positive indicator, acknowledging the 40% of employees who may not feel as aligned suggests there is still room for improvement. This emphasis is vital for GCCs as they strive to cultivate a future-ready workforce.

“In today’s dynamic talent market, flexibility has become a cornerstone of employee satisfaction and organizational success,” noted Vikram Ahuja, Co-Founder ANSR and CEO Talent500. “It’s about crafting a holistic employee experience – one that cultivates purpose, growth, and well-being – not just ticking boxes. Our report sheds light on this crucial shift, emphasizing the need for tailored benefits programs to attract and retain the top talent who demand more than a cookie-cutter approach.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image