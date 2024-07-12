Gridlines launches bundled API program to accelerate startups

OnGrid, India’s trusted platform for comprehensive background verification and checks, offers a suite of instant KYC/KYB APIs under its ‘Gridlines’ business line. Recently, Gridlines announced the launch of its Startup Toolkit Program. This program offers a comprehensive suite of KYC, KYB, and asset verification APIs designed to streamline onboarding and verification needs, ensure regulatory compliance, and accelerate growth for startups. Our bundled kit offers integrated solutions that seamlessly combine multiple services into one cohesive package. It simplifies billing by consolidating all services into a single source, making financial management easier, and ensures enhanced security with consistent protocols across all bundled services.

Launching a startup demands agility, yet manual onboarding and verification processes often slow down innovation and market entry. Startups face challenges in navigating complex regulatory compliance requirements and integrating disparate verification systems, which can delay time-to-market and strain development budgets.

To help with this, the bundled kit provides cost savings through discounted rates, enhances efficiency by eliminating the need for multiple vendors, and boosts productivity by minimizing the time and effort spent managing services from multiple vendors, allowing startup founders to focus on core business activities.

Key benefits of the new program:

Free Trial with INR 50,000 Credits: Enjoy a Free Trial with up to 50,000 INR credits for select essential KYC/KYB APIs in the first 3 months, empowering startups to kickstart their verification processes without upfront costs.

Access essential APIs: Aadhaar OKYC, PAN Verification, DL Verification, Voter ID Verification, CIN Verification, GST Verification, and DigiLocker can be accessed under the free credits.

Launch-friendly pricing: Affordable rates for all APIs designed specifically for growing startups.

Instant network access: Gain instant access to our extensive network of leading BFSIs, enhancing your credibility and market reach.

Faster time-to-market: Launch your product quicker and capitalize on early market opportunities.

“This API toolkit thus reduces costs, enhances scalability, and empowers fintechs to innovate and expand in the competitive financial services sector,” said Piyush Peshwani, Co-founder and CEO, OnGrid.

Furthermore, APIs offered in the Startup toolkit program also enables startups to expedite customer and merchant acquisition, improve operational efficiency, and bolster fraud prevention measures. Fintechs can leverage data enrichment for better lending, debt management practices, and make informed decisions with data-driven insights.