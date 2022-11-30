Express Computer

Genesys Strengthens India Leadership Team to Drive Innovation and Business Momentum

Genesys®, appointment of Deepa Madhavan as the India Country Head. As the Genesys India Country Head, Deepa will continue the development of Genesys cloud technologies and engagement of teams across all functions in Genesys India. Deepa joins Genesys from PayPal where she helped define, shape, and mature its platform solutions.

With a career spanning 25 years leading global engineering and product teams, Deepa will manage, support, and grow the company’s R&D centre located in Chennai, the second-largest facility of its kind for Genesys globally. The Chennai centre hosts employees working in product management, professional services, customer care, engineering, finance and sales, and other support functions, who develop innovative and cutting-edge technology products for Genesys globally.

Stephen Hamill, Managing Director & Vice President, ASEAN & South Asia at Genesys, said: “Deepa joins us at a time when we are pushing forward with our focus on cloud innovation, maximizing customer value and driving business growth. Deepa is a people-centric leader with the ability to successfully grow and build high-performing teams from the ground up. We are excited to have Deepa on board as we continue to make strategic strides in experience orchestration and pioneering the Experience as a Service® market.”

“The next-generation CX technology has the potential to transform business operations if prudently leveraged and executed. Today, customer experience is as vital as a company’s products and services, and the contact centres have evolved into ‘experience centres’ that are leading the way to deliver real-time proactive and predictive outcomes. Joining Genesys at this crucial juncture will allow me to be a part of a company that enables organisations to succeed in today’s experience economy through digital empathy,” said Deepa Madhavan, India Country Head.

Deepa spent the early part of her career in Silicon Valley, working for companies across industries that include green tech and telecom, and in consulting. With deep expertise in the technology arena, Deepa has a proven record of managing sizable technical and product teams. As Senior Director at PayPal for 13 years, she led its multi-cloud enabled privacy and security platform which used machine learning to identify customer data.

Deepa is passionate about helping women accelerate and grow their careers in the tech industry and is a spokesperson at prominent technology forums and conferences like the Grace Hopper Celebration. Armed with a Master’s in Computer Science from Mills College, Deepa continues to be a mentor to many budding women in the technology industry.

