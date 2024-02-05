Global BPM and CX solutions firm fusion CX expands footprint in India

Fusion, announced the opening of its new global facility in Navi Mumbai. This significant development is part of Fusion’s extensive PAN India expansion strategy and demonstrates its commitment to enhancing service delivery and boosting employment opportunities in the region.

The launch of the Navi Mumbai facility is a landmark event for Fusion, signifying its consistent growth within the Indian market. The company plans to recruit over 500 professionals, elevating its workforce in India beyond the 10,000-employee mark.

Amitabh Vartak, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Healthcare & Life Sciences SBU, and Head of APAC operations, stated, “Mumbai’s dynamic energy and abundant talent pool make it a pivotal location for Fusion’s growth. Our expanded presence in Navi Mumbai strengthens our footprint in India and boosts our ability to serve our global clientele. It also gives us the capacity to service the increasing demand from our India-based clients. This strategic move significantly enhances our commitment to the Asian BPM industry and our reach in the global market.”

“This expansion is a strategic move towards strengthening our presence in APAC,” said Kishore Saraogi, Director, and Co-Founder of Fusion. “With the expansion of our Mumbai operations, we have established a strong presence in all four regions (North, East, South, West) in India. We aspire to transform the way businesses connect with their customers by blending human expertise, technology, and omnichannel support together.”

The newly inaugurated global facility is equipped with advanced technology, offering a range of services, including multilingual, omnichannel customer experience management, technical support, and back-office operations across various industries like Healthcare, BFSI, Hi-Tech, Retail, and Utilities.

Basab Bordoloi, Global Chief Human Resource Officer, expressed enthusiasm about the recruitment drive, stating, “We are eager to welcome talented individuals passionate about delivering transformational business process services with a maniacal focus on customer service. We will onboard over 500 people in the next quarter and bring the unique power of the human connect, AI-ML technologies, and service excellence to our global clientele.”