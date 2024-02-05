Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Global BPM and CX solutions firm fusion CX expands footprint in India

Global BPM and CX solutions firm fusion CX expands footprint in India

News
By Express Computer
0 15

Fusion, announced the opening of its new global facility in Navi Mumbai. This significant development is part of Fusion’s extensive PAN India expansion strategy and demonstrates its commitment to enhancing service delivery and boosting employment opportunities in the region.

The launch of the Navi Mumbai facility is a landmark event for Fusion, signifying its consistent growth within the Indian market. The company plans to recruit over 500 professionals, elevating its workforce in India beyond the 10,000-employee mark.

Amitabh Vartak, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Healthcare & Life Sciences SBU, and Head of APAC operations, stated, “Mumbai’s dynamic energy and abundant talent pool make it a pivotal location for Fusion’s growth. Our expanded presence in Navi Mumbai strengthens our footprint in India and boosts our ability to serve our global clientele. It also gives us the capacity to service the increasing demand from our India-based clients. This strategic move significantly enhances our commitment to the Asian BPM industry and our reach in the global market.”

“This expansion is a strategic move towards strengthening our presence in APAC,” said Kishore Saraogi, Director, and Co-Founder of Fusion. “With the expansion of our Mumbai operations, we have established a strong presence in all four regions (North, East, South, West) in India. We aspire to transform the way businesses connect with their customers by blending human expertise, technology, and omnichannel support together.”

The newly inaugurated global facility is equipped with advanced technology, offering a range of services, including multilingual, omnichannel customer experience management, technical support, and back-office operations across various industries like Healthcare, BFSI, Hi-Tech, Retail, and Utilities.

Basab Bordoloi, Global Chief Human Resource Officer, expressed enthusiasm about the recruitment drive, stating, “We are eager to welcome talented individuals passionate about delivering transformational business process services with a maniacal focus on customer service. We will onboard over 500 people in the next quarter and bring the unique power of the human connect, AI-ML technologies, and service excellence to our global clientele.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image