Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Gnani.ai unveils AI-powered digital human to redefine customer engagement

Gnani.ai unveils AI-powered digital human to redefine customer engagement

News
By Express Computer
0 0

Gnani.ai, a voice-first and Agentic AI platforms provider, has unveiled a first-of-its-kind self-cloned Digital Human, powered by its proprietary HumanOS, at the Global Fintech Fest 2025. This innovation marks a major leap in the evolution of human-AI interaction, blending voice, vision, and behavioral intelligence into a lifelike digital persona.

Built from a single approved source video and a short voice reference, Gnani’s Digital Human can mimic human speech, expressions, and tone with remarkable precision, enabling enterprises to deliver hyper-personalized and emotionally intelligent customer experiences.

“At Gnani, we are completely committed to building financial inclusion through technology that speaks the language of empathy,” said Ganesh Gopalan, CEO & Co-founder, Gnani.ai. “The Digital Human powered by HumanOS is not just an assistant — it’s a bridge between organizations and the people they serve, redefining accessibility and engagement in the digital economy.”

The Gnani HumanOS platform integrates multimodal AI — combining voice, NLP, and emotional intelligence — to understand and respond in real-time. It supports multiple Indian and global languages, allowing financial institutions, insurers, and government services to interact naturally with users regardless of literacy or digital familiarity.

The newly launched avatar also reflects Gnani’s growing focus on Agentic AI, enabling AI systems to autonomously perform tasks, learn from outcomes, and collaborate with humans. The company envisions applications across sectors including banking, healthcare, and customer support, where digital humans can simplify interactions and extend service availability beyond human limits.

Industry observers say such innovations could transform the future of AI-driven customer engagement in India’s fintech and service ecosystems.

With this launch, Gnani.ai reinforces its position at the forefront of India’s AI transformation journey — shaping a future where machines not only understand but also empathize with people.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image