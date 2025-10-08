ISACA Report: India faces rising cybersecurity demand amid shrinking in-house training efforts

Despite India’s growing cybersecurity needs, fewer organizations are equipping non-security employees with the skills to move into cyber roles, reveals ISACA’s State of Cybersecurity 2025 report. The study notes that while 40 percent of India-based cybersecurity teams remain understaffed and 68 percent have unfilled positions, only 34 percent of enterprises are now providing cross-training—down from 50 percent a year ago.

Interestingly, 39 percent of respondents said that more than half of their existing cybersecurity staff had transitioned from non-security roles, underscoring the potential of upskilling initiatives that many organizations are now abandoning.

“India’s cybersecurity landscape is at a pivotal point, with rising demand for skilled experts to navigate a complex threat environment,” said RV Raghu, ISACA India Ambassador and Director, Versatilist Consulting India Pvt. Ltd. “Persistent talent shortages and underinvestment in training leave enterprises vulnerable. To defend against today’s sophisticated threats, Indian organizations must invest not only in advanced technologies but also in developing adaptable, well-supported cybersecurity teams.”

Hiring and Retention Pressures

The report highlights ongoing challenges in hiring and retaining cyber talent. Nearly 38 percent of Indian respondents said it takes three to six months to fill entry-level cybersecurity roles, and 42 percent reported similar delays for mid- or senior-level positions.

Over 55 percent of organizations struggle to retain talent, even as 83 percent of professionals anticipate rising demand for technical contributors in the coming year—significantly higher than the 70 percent global average.

Budgets and Skill Evolution

Encouragingly, funding concerns have eased slightly. Only 42 percent of Indian respondents reported underfunded budgets this year (down from 57 percent), while 65 percent expect increases. Globally, just 41 percent anticipate higher budgets.

As technology and threats evolve, adaptability (73 percent) and prior cybersecurity experience (76 percent) have become the most sought-after qualifications.

Among skill gaps, soft skills lead the list (56 percent)—particularly critical thinking (55 percent), problem-solving (52 percent), and communication (51 percent).

AI’s Expanding Role in Cyber Operations

AI integration continues to reshape security operations in India. Half of Indian respondents have helped develop AI governance frameworks (up from 31 percent last year), while 46 percent have been involved in AI implementation.

Key AI use cases include automated threat detection and response (42 percent), endpoint protection (37 percent), and routine task automation (33 percent)—signaling a growing reliance on AI-driven security strategies.

Threat Landscape and Workforce Stress

Indian organizations face a complex and high-pressure environment dominated by exploited vulnerabilities (52 percent), ransomware (48 percent), and denial-of-service attacks (38 percent).

Twenty-seven percent of professionals report increased attacks this year, while 25 percent believe an attack on their organization is likely within the next year.

This sustained threat exposure is taking a toll—59 percent say their jobs are more stressful than five years ago, with 60 percent citing the complex threat landscape as the primary cause.

Limited growth opportunities (48 percent) and poor financial incentives (45 percent) further contribute to attrition.

“Cybersecurity professionals are navigating an increasingly complex landscape,” said Chris McGowan, ISACA Principal, Information Security Professional Practices. “More frequent and sophisticated attacks are likely to intensify pressure on security teams. Organizations must strengthen defences while prioritizing the well-being and continuous development of their cybersecurity workforce.”