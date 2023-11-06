GoDaddy Powered-AI Helps Developers Grow Their Business and Build WordPress Sites in India

GoDaddy, today, has announced cutting-edge digital solutions in India with latest innovations to its WordPress Hosting product. GoDaddy will now focus on offering products with an integrated artificial intelligence (AI) into WordPress to help designers and developers save time on a variety of tasks.

The new GoDaddy Managed WordPress brings AI into site building and managing customer relationships. By answering a few simple questions, users can have the first draft of a starter site completely built, with images included. And when it comes to working with customers, The Hub by GoDaddy Pro uses AI as a virtual assistant. This can help developers by improving their productivity by generating client communications, providing advice for running and growing their business, and helps with troubleshooting website errors. To see a preview of what’s coming, check out this preview.

Speaking about the product, Mr. Apurva Palnitkar, Senior Director Marketing, GoDaddy India said “At GoDaddy, we are committed to introducing digital tools for designers and developers to expedite their digital transformation journey. The combination of GoDaddy Managed WordPress with generative AI is a groundbreaking solution that brings the latest technology to Indian entrepreneurs in a way that is easy-to-use.”

He added “This synergy of enhanced performance within GoDaddy Managed WordPress, along with the richness of generative AI, further empowers designers and developers with an integrated suite of tools to engage with their target audiences with creativity and effectiveness.”

GoDaddy has revolutionised the onboarding process for building a WordPress site. Users are asked a few questions about their business and their goals for the site. GoDaddy AI takes over from there. It automatically creates a website, with content and images, based on the answered questions. Users still have complete control. Before the site is published, users can review and make edits to the content to ensure it aligns to their brand and reflects accurate and up-to-date information.

In addition to creating a website in a few short clicks, GoDaddy AI is also heavily featured in the Hub by GoDaddy Pro. This enables developers and designers to create customer proposals, get advice on how to more effectively and securely build a website, generate website content, and manage client communications all powered by AI. This gives designers and developers the ability to quickly and easily create their most vital communications to customers. Once they are happy with the message, they can send it to their clients. It is designed to be an indispensable asset in the toolbox of web professionals, guiding them through the intricacies of their web design and development projects.