Godrej Enterprises Group launches ‘Amethyst’, a unified intelligence engine to drive responsible, scalable enterprise transformation

As India enters a defining phase in adopting artificial intelligence, AI is expected to contribute $1.7 trillion to the country’s economy by 2035 through public investment and initiatives like the IndiaAI Mission. AI is quickly becoming essential for modern workplaces. Companies are moving beyond trial projects to integrate AI across various functions, aiming to improve productivity, support better decision-making, and empower employees while ensuring responsible adoption throughout the organization.

In line with this change, Godrej Enterprises Group (GEG) announced the launch of Amethyst, its unified AI intelligence engine designed to scale artificial intelligence responsibly across the Group’s diverse businesses. Amethyst brings together everything AI at GEG platforms, programs, people training, agents and cross-platform agentic orchestration for a unified process automation. Built with security, ethics, and Responsible AI at its core, Amethyst enables business units to innovate using their deep domain expertise, while operating on a common governance and orchestration backbone. Godrej Enterprises Group is committing to develop and scale Amethyst, a strategic initiative expected to enhance productivity by 10–15% across GEG.

Speaking on the launch, Nyrika Holkar, Executive Director, Godrej Enterprises Group, said “As India’s AI ecosystem matures, the opportunity for enterprises is not just to adopt technology, but to apply it meaningfully and responsibly at scale. At Godrej Enterprises Group, Amethyst represents progressive innovation with purpose, a strategic commitment to using AI as a force multiplier that empowers our people, strengthens our businesses, and delivers real value to consumers and communities. By embedding trust and governance at the core, we create an affinity between technology and people, delivering intelligent experiences that are inclusive, future-ready, and transformative. This initiative is one of many steps we are taking to support India’s AI Mission and to ensure that innovation is harmonized with responsibility.”

Amethyst is designed to deliver measurable impact across the enterprise. The platform enables agentic AI to orchestrate workflows across sales, service, supply chain, manufacturing, finance, and HR, driving a shift from manual, siloed processes to autonomous, end-to-end intelligence. It also powers computer vision, robotics, and mobile-first intelligence, enhancing quality, safety, and real-time decision-making across factories, warehouses, and frontline operations. A Group-wide capability-building initiative further ensures AI fluency across levels, equipping employees with intelligent assistants and tools that reduce repetitive work and unlock higher-value creativity.

Commenting on the technology vision behind Amethyst, Vijay Balakrishnan, Chief Digital and Information Officer, Godrej Enterprises Group, said, “Amethyst is not just an AI platform; it is the intelligence layer of the enterprise. By combining agentic systems, a common data and governance foundation, and deep business context established through an SLM (Small Learning Model), we are moving from fragmented automation to proactive, decision-driven intelligence. This allows us to reclaim thousands of productive hours, improve accuracy and safety, and embed intelligence directly into products, operations, and customer experience. With a federated architecture and workforce-centric design, Amethyst ensures secure, scalable collaboration across businesses while empowering teams with intuitive, AI-driven tools to enhance productivity and decision-making.”

Named after the gemstone associated with clarity, balance, and protection, Amethyst reflects Godrej Enterprises Group’s philosophy of harmonising innovation with responsibility, creating experiences that redefine productivity and progress. As the platform evolves, future products and solutions will carry the “Powered by Amethyst” signature, signalling trusted intelligence and performance.