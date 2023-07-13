Google Pay introduces UPI LITE to help users enjoy the benefits of faster small value transactions

With an aim to make digital payments simple, fast and reliable, Google Pay has rolled out UPI LITE on its platform. UPI LITE enables users to make fast and one-click UPI transactions without needing to enter the UPI PIN.

Behind the scenes, the LITE account is linked to the user’s bank account but does not rely realtime on the issuing bank’s core banking system. Due to this technical innovation by the ecosystem, UPI LITE promises higher success rates even during peak transaction hours. The UPI LITE account can be loaded with up to INR 2000 twice a day and allows users to do instant UPI transactions up to INR 200. Using UPI Lite, also results in a less cluttered bank passbook with fewer transaction details.

How to activate this feature on Google Pay

Google Pay app users can go to their profile page and tap on activate UPI LITE

On completion of the linking process, users will be able to add funds up to INR 2000 to their UPI LITE account, with the maximum per day limit being INR 4000.

Subject to UPI Lite balance and for transaction values less than equal to INR 200, the UPI LITE account will be selected by default.

To complete the transaction, users need to tap on “Pay PIN-Free”

The UPI LITE feature was launched by the Reserve bank of India in September 2022 to ease the UPI transaction process and is enabled by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). As of now 15 banks support UPI LITE with more banks to follow in upcoming months.

Speaking about the roll-out, Ambarish Kenghe, VP Product Management from Google, said, “At Google Pay, we feel privileged to partner with the Indian government along with NPCI and RBI, in growing the reach and usefulness of UPI. Unique offerings and use cases are core to driving further adoption of digital payments in the country and with the introduction of UPI LITE on the platform, we aim to simplify small-value transactions by helping users access a convenient, compact and superfast payments experience.”