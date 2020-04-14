Google Phone App Can Now Be Installed On Non-Pixel Phones; Shows Up On Play Store

Read Article

In Google Pixel series, Google Phone app comes up as a pre-installed feature, and on Android One devices is a highly sought phone app. Multiple users are being involved here that wish to sideload Google’s apps, but haven’t been able to do it. In a non-Google smartphone, the Phone app wouldn’t be showing up in the search results on the Google Play Store. On the other hand, sideloading the app would be causing the app to crash, and multiple workarounds and modded versions that have been circulating to help.

However, it looks like that the Google Phone app is available for download on Play Store, but all devices are not able to find it on Play Store. Various XDA Developers have been reporting that Samsung and OnePlus devices, in particular, couldn’t search for the Google Phone app on Play Store. Asus ZenFone 6 users on the other hand, that run the latest ZenUI updates have confirmed that hey can use the Google Phone app on their smartphones, a beta version.

It is also reported that the Google Phone app is working on the Oppo Find X2 Pro, and the LG V60 devices. Also, the XDa developers had been checking the code for the Google Phone app and found out that the new app requires the dialler’s shared library to be present on the phone. However, Samsung and OnePlus devices do not present the feature, which could be the reason that the Google Phone App doesn’t show up in Play Store.

If anyone wants to use the Google Phone App, and wants to see if their phone is compatible, they can search for the app on Play Store. One can also choose to sideload the beta app via APK Mirror, for the same.

