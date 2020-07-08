Google To Roll Out Dark Mode For Its Docs, Sheets, And Slides. What Makes The ‘Dark Mode’ Popular?

Read Article

As more and more apps began to roll out its dark mode feature, Google has kept its promise as well. Docs, Sheets, and Slides apps on Android will soon be coming in dark mode, just like Android 10’s dark theme! This feature will be available for all Android users in the coming two weeks.

For now, the feature is only available for mobile applications. If it is not showing up for you then it will be live in the coming weeks.

Here is how you can activate it:

You first need to install or update to the latest versions of these applications from Google Play Store on your android device.

If your android has a system-wide dark mode, these Google apps will automatically operate in dark mode.

If your android device does not have a system-wide dark mode, then you will have to go to settings and manually turn on dark mode for apps.

What makes dark mode popular?

Saves battery life

This goes without saying since the dark mode allows pixels to work independently. By turning on dark mode on phones with OLED technology screens, some pixels automatically turn off to give a black tone and hence, fewer pixels are on. Your phone’s battery is less likely to drop soon since not many pixels are at work.

A significant improvement in the battery has been noticed in several phones depending on their brightness levels. With apps like Instagram, Twitter, and WhatsApp also allowing dark mode, people have said their battery life has extended by 30%.

Easy on the eyes

As per the American Academy of Ophthalmology, there is a reduction in ocular effort when a person views their phone in dark mode. On a personal level, too, you must have noticed that it is easier on your eyes to use your phone in dark mode.

During night time, if you look at your phone, it is a sudden burst of white light that takes time for your eyes to adapt. With dark mode, it is easier to adapt and avoid your eyes from tiring out soon.

Saves from blue light

The ill-effects of blue light that emits from our screens is a topic quite talked about. It is lighting that can’t be seen with the naked eye but exists on all screens. Known to disrupt a person’s sleep cycle and circadian cycle, the dark mode can help reduce the emission of blue light on the screen. It can save people from losing the quality of their sleep and strained vision.

Dark Mode is great but will face resistance…

Change has always been difficult for humans, especially when they are used to a certain format for years. After spending years reading dark content against a white background, it might take some time for people to adapt to the dark mode. It can be tougher to comprehend what they are reading since the text on cellphones is small and light letters may make it difficult.

There are both pros and cons to the dark mode and the choice is now upto users. However, with more and more applications providing this feature, there might be more acceptance from people.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]