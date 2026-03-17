Gorilla Technology and Yotta sign AI infrastructure deal, establishing major position in India’s sovereign AI buildout

Gorilla Technology Group announced that it has signed binding agreements with Yotta Data Services Private Limited to deploy GPU infrastructure in India of approximately 640 high- performance NVIDIA HGX B200 servers with more than 5,000 GPUs for AI workloads.

Executives from Gorilla Technology and Yotta Data Services during partnership meetings in Navi Mumbai, India. Pictured (left to right): Jackie Wang, General Manager, Asia, Gorilla Technology; Thomas Sennhauser, CTO for Infrastructure, Gorilla Technology; Jay Chandan, Chairman & CEO, Gorilla Technology; Sunil Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, Yotta Data Services; and Saurabh Bharat, CFO, Yotta Data Services. Source: Gorilla Technology.

Based on the executed agreements and current commercial assumptions, Gorilla expects this deployment to contribute more than $500 million in revenue for the Company over the next five years. The agreements establish Gorilla as a key infrastructure partner to Yotta1, supporting high-performance AI compute deployments across India. Gorilla will provide GPU infrastructure, under a long-duration commercial model, while Yotta will implement and operate the GPUs in accordance with NVIDIA Reference Architecture (RA) at its Uptime Tier IV NM1 Data Centre in Navi Mumbai and deliver AI compute services including hyperscale GPU clusters, bare-metal GPUs, virtual machines, AI lab workstations, serverless GPUs and AI model end-points to enterprises and government customers.

Yotta is one of India’s most visible digital infrastructure platforms and is well positioned as a leading provider of hyperscale data centres, sovereign cloud and AI compute. Yotta operates two significant hyperscale campuses: a Greater Noida facility currently scalable to 250 MW and a Navi Mumbai campus with a roadmap scaling up to 2 GW. Beyond pure capacity, Yotta also provides a vertically integrated platform that spans the entire technology stack from specialised data centre engineering and green energy sourcing to managed services, cloud, and high-performance GPU compute.

Yotta has also been empanelled under the IndiaAI Mission and NVIDIA has described it as India’s first Reference Platform NVIDIA Cloud Partner2 and among only six globally in that category. Yotta has established a long-term platform capable of scaling beyond one million GPUs within the next three to five years as India’s AI ecosystem accelerates.

With India scaling AI at national speed, the market is expected to reach US$17 billion by 20273, with 25% to 35% annual growth, backed by more than US$1.1 billion of IndiaAI Mission funding, the deployment of 38,000 GPUs and a government view that AI could contribute US$1.7 trillion to India’s economy by 20354. For Gorilla, this is an opportunity be part of India’s sovereign AI buildout through Yotta, which has publicly committed 9,216 advanced GPUs to that national effort.

Jay Chandan, Chairman & CEO of Gorilla Technology, said: “This is a defining step for Gorilla. India is one of the world’s most important AI growth markets, where sovereign ambition, hyperscale compute demand and real infrastructure deployment are accelerating together. By signing up with Yotta, we are placing Gorilla directly into India’s AI infrastructure buildout with a partner that brings scale, credibility and execution. This deployment alone is expected to contribute more than $500 million over five years, and we are working with Yotta to identify additional projects where we can collaborate.”

Sunil Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO of Yotta, said: “India’s AI ambition will be built on access to serious compute, serious infrastructure and partners that can execute at scale. Yotta has built its Shakti Cloud platform to serve that need through sovereign AI infrastructure designed for India’s next wave of enterprise, public sector and national AI demand, as well as serving global GPU compute demand from India. We believe Gorilla brings strong complementary capability in GPU infrastructure and commercial execution, and we see this collaboration as an important step in scaling AI capacity in India. In Gorilla, we see a long-term infrastructure partner, who shall help us realise the vision of enabling large scale GPU deployment in India over next three years to meet the AI needs of India, APAC, Middle East as well as Global South.”

Thomas Sennhauser, Chief Technology Officer for Infrastructure of Gorilla Technology, added: “This is a major milestone that validates both our infrastructure model and our ability to execute at scale with serious counterparties. We are now embedding Gorilla into a live, sovereign AI infrastructure buildout with a partner that has real operating depth, real technical capability and real market reach. From an infrastructure standpoint, this gives us a meaningful platform to deploy, manage and expand high-performance AI capacity in one of the most important growth markets in the world.”

Gorilla and Yotta are also exploring a broader deployment pathway that could extend well beyond this project, including the potential deployment of more than 5,000 additional servers, over the next year or so. This collaboration is intended to support growing AI infrastructure demand in India and may also create opportunities for wider strategic cooperation, including potential data centre development initiatives in Thailand.