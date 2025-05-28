GoTo, Acronis partner to launch unified data protection suite for MSPs

In a move set to streamline how IT teams and managed service providers (MSPs) approach endpoint protection, cloud communications leader GoTo has partnered with cybersecurity expert Acronis to launch the LogMeIn Data Protection Suite. The new platform combines endpoint management, backup, and disaster recovery into one seamless solution within the LogMeIn Resolve console.

The partnership addresses a growing challenge in IT: siloed systems that delay response and create inefficiencies. “IT teams and MSPs today are navigating an ecosystem riddled with silos—separate platforms for backup, endpoint monitoring, and disaster recovery,” said Joseph George, General Manager of IT Solutions Group at GoTo. “Our partnership with Acronis offers a centralised, scalable, and intelligent solution.”

The LogMeIn Data Protection Suite, powered by Acronis, brings a comprehensive set of tools to minimise downtime and risk. It offers centralised endpoint control, customisable backup options from file-level to full image, flexible scheduling through policy-based automation, and full coverage of SaaS platforms like Google Workspace and Microsoft 365. It also provides one-click system recovery using historical backups and a multi-tenant architecture for easy scalability among MSPs managing various clients.

The integration also benefits existing Acronis BCDR users, enabling them to deploy backup agents and configure schedules directly through Resolve, thereby simplifying workflows and improving continuity.

Fernanda Silva, Senior Alliances Manager at Acronis, emphasised the solution’s value to users: “This isn’t just a technical integration—it’s a purpose-driven initiative to simplify the everyday lives of IT professionals. By embedding Acronis’ advanced BCDR and endpoint protection tools into LogMeIn Resolve, we’ve created a seamless experience that enhances both performance and peace of mind.”

The partnership also expands GoTo’s Practical AI capabilities into the Acronis environment, enabling smarter prediction, automation, and AI-powered analytics.

More than a product launch, this alliance signals a shift toward converged solutions in IT, where security, backup, and endpoint management operate as a unified system. For resource-constrained IT teams and MSPs, this suite provides a much-needed lifeline in the form of integrated, intelligent risk management.

As Silva noted, “We’re not just integrating technologies—we’re empowering people.”