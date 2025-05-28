Express Computer

Kore.ai and AWS join forces to accelerate enterprise AI adoption

In a significant move to reshape the enterprise AI landscape, Kore.ai, a global leader in conversational and generative AI, has entered a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The collaboration aims to streamline AI solution deployment via integrations with AWS services like Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Q, and Amazon Connect.

This partnership deepens Kore.ai’s long-standing ties with AWS and follows its recognition as the AWS Innovation Award winner for “Generative AI/ML Market Disruptor of the Year” in January 2025. With robust integrations across AWS’s AI stack, Kore.ai is now better positioned to support businesses in driving innovation, enhancing engagement, and improving operational efficiency.

AI-Powered Enterprise Transformation

The Kore.ai Agent Platform—comprising AI for Work, AI for Service, and AI for Process—is now available on the AWS Marketplace. These offerings provide flexible, scalable AI capabilities for various enterprise use cases.

“Our expanded collaboration with AWS merges Kore.ai’s innovative platform with AWS’s powerful cloud,” said Raj Koneru, Founder and CEO of Kore.ai. “This agreement simplifies and speeds AI adoption globally—enabling transformative outcomes in today’s AI-driven world.”

As part of the deal, Kore.ai has joined the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, allowing co-selling and co-marketing with AWS sales teams. This enhances Kore.ai’s market reach and eases procurement and deployment for customers via AWS Marketplace.

Industry Leaders Voice Support

Global partners are already backing the partnership. Nitin Rakesh, CEO of Mphasis, said, “We’re proud to be a strategic implementation partner of Kore.ai. With Kore.ai’s solutions on AWS’s secure and scalable cloud, we confidently help enterprises harness AI effectively.”

Chris Casey, Head of AWS Partnerships for Asia-Pacific and Japan, added, “As Kore.ai’s preferred cloud provider, we are excited to strengthen our collaboration. This agreement reaffirms our commitment to helping organizations innovate and scale in the AI era.”

With the AI market evolving rapidly, this partnership positions Kore.ai and AWS to help businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Their combined technologies promise greater agility, personalization, and intelligence in enterprise operations.

