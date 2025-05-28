Sonata Software Launches AgentBridge – A Managed Services Offering For Agentic Workflows

Sonata Software announced the launch of AgentBridge, a breakthrough platform designed to accelerate AI-powered enterprise transformation.

AgentBridge empowers organisations to centrally design, deploy, and govern intelligent AI agents across business functions—enabling secure, scalable, and efficient enterprise automation.

Enterprises today grapple with fragmented AI initiatives, siloed tools, and disconnected systems— leading to inefficiencies and limited ROI. AgentBridge addresses these challenges through a unified multi-agent orchestration platform that enables creation, deployment, and lifecycle management of AI-powered workflows from a centralised, enterprise-grade marketplace. With built-in role- based access controls, LLM guardrails, and audit-ready logging, AgentBridge ensures robust security, compliance, and governance. Its modular, no-code interface empowers business and IT teams alike to build and scale AI agents with speed and confidence.

Platform Highlights:

Agent Marketplace: Discover, publish, and manage reusable AI agents through a functionally organised, compliance-aware catalog—with built-in analytics and monetisation capabilities.

Agent Builder: Visual, drag-and-drop designer featuring industry-specific blueprints, real- time debugging, and one-click marketplace publishing.

Core Agent Logic: Configurable workflows supporting MCP, Agent-to-Agent (A2A)

interactions, and full execution traceability.

Integrations & Orchestrators: Seamless connectivity with leading Cloud providers, ERP systems, and enterprise databases.

Observability & ROI Dashboards: Real-time telemetry, drift analytics, and embedded compliance tools for Responsible AI assurance.

Cloud & Model Support: Secure access to hosted and private models across multi-cloud environments.

With AgentBridge, Sonata continues to advance its vision of Responsible AI at Scale, delivering practical, high-impact innovation that helps enterprises become truly AI-native. This is latest innovation from Sonata’s Harmoni.ai – its responsible-first AI suite of solutions – to catalyse next step in AI-powered enterprise evolution.

Rajsekhar Datta Roy, CTO of Sonata Software, said: “AgentBridge directly addresses the industry’s growing need for scalable, secure, and compliant AI deployment. It empowers enterprises to drive adoption with governance and observability, enabling real efficiencies, new revenue streams, and next-level automation.”

Sharmila Sherikar, Head of Corporate Development, added: “AI agents are fast becoming strategic assets in the enterprise. AgentBridge is a game-changer—driving automation in customer experience, supply chain, compliance, and more. It represents Sonata’s commitment to shaping the future of enterprise AI through agentic collaboration and modernisation.”