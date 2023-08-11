GoTo, the company making IT management, support, and business communication easy with flagship products GoTo Resolve and Rescue announced it has been recognized as a winner of the 2023 TrustRadius Tech Cares Award for its commitment to its corporate responsibility initiatives.

For the fourth consecutive year, TrustRadius’ Tech Cares Award recognized GoTo as a technology company dedicated to upholding values in corporate responsibility through the company’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) program. This includes efforts across areas, such as volunteering, the company’s award-winning robust diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, charitable efforts, hybrid workplace culture, and support for environmental sustainability. GoTo actively supports the communities where employees live and work in order to help businesses navigate an evolving work landscape and reduce the environmental impact of the company and its customers and partners.

“We take great pride in seeing our ESG efforts once again recognized with a 2023 TrustRadius Tech Cares Award,” says Paddy Srinivasan, CEO of GoTo. “GoTo is committed to modelling exceptional corporate responsibility, philanthropy, and strong DEI efforts in every aspect of our business, including our products that reduce the need for business travel by enabling remote work and support. This dedication to key ESG areas allows us to create long-term value for our workforce, partners, customers, and communities.”

GoTo’s strong dedication to environmental sustainability is rooted in the company’s enablement of hybrid working with tools like GoTo Resolve and Rescue which reduce the need to travel in order to support or collaborate with coworkers, customers, or partners. Through GoTo’s products and the continued progress of the company’s ten material areas of ESG focus, the company has helped customers avoid tens of millions of metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions, increased customer support satisfaction and employee engagement, and more.