Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  GoTrust launches DPO Copilot solution to simplify DPDPA and global privacy compliance

GoTrust launches DPO Copilot solution to simplify DPDPA and global privacy compliance

News
By Express Computer
Himanshu Gautam, Founder & CEO, GoTrust.
0 16

GoTrust has announced the launch of its latest innovation — the DPO Copilot solution. Built to support Data Protection Officers (DPOs) and privacy teams, DPO Copilot is designed to help businesses seamlessly comply with India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA) and other global regulations such as GDPR and CCPA.

The DPO Copilot is an advanced AI assistant that automates critical privacy operations, including real-time data discovery, consent and preference management, rights request handling, and risk monitoring. Unlike traditional compliance tools that rely on manual inputs and static processes, DPO Copilot combines automation and AI-driven insights to deliver a dynamic, preventive approach to privacy management.

“DPO Copilot is not just another compliance software. It acts as a living privacy agent — continuously learning, adapting to new regulations, and helping companies focus on what really matters,” said Himanshu Gautam, Founder & CEO, GoTrust. “It eliminates manual tracking and automates workflows, making privacy compliance scalable, efficient, and audit-ready.”

Key features of the DPO Copilot include:

  • Intelligent classification of personal and sensitive data through automated discovery.
  • Dynamic consent lifecycle management aligned with DPDPA requirements.
  • Automated handling of data subject rights like access, correction, portability, and erasure.
  • Real-time risk scanning with proactive mitigation recommendations.
  • Continuous policy updates based on regulatory changes.

The solution is industry-agnostic and modular, making it suitable for startups, growing companies, and large enterprises across sectors such as healthcare, fintech, e-commerce, SaaS, and government services.

With rising risks associated with data breaches and non-compliance — including financial penalties of up to ₹250 crore under DPDPA — GoTrust’s DPO Copilot aims to help businesses strengthen their privacy governance and protect brand reputation. The platform’s real-time monitoring, automated reporting, and breach preparedness tools allow organisations to stay ahead of regulatory requirements without overburdening their teams.

“Our goal with DPO Copilot is to make privacy operations smarter, faster, and future-ready,” added Gautam.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image