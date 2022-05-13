Graymatics launches AI Video Analytics-driven security and home monitoring solution, PadoSee

Graymatics, a leading provider of video and image analytics solutions, has announced the launch of PadoSee, a Smart Home Security solution for Indian residential security needs. PadoSee is customized to perfectly suit the needs of individual homeowners, apartment complexes and neighbourhood surveillance. The system is superior to the conventional home cameras and security monitors and eliminates the need for manual monitoring.

Graymatics’ PadoSee is a smart AI and deep learning powered algorithms powered solution that offers end-to-end home security coverage automatically and efficiently. This scalable solution can analyse one camera or hundreds of them, with the same efficiency. Given how 24/7 manual monitoring of residential premises is not possible, technology comes to the fore as the enabler here. By integrating cloud-based AI video analytics solutions, it is possible to turn existing CCTV cameras into smart surveillance systems that can work in all scenarios, and at all times.

Speaking about this, Abhijit Shanbhag, CEO and founder, Graymatics, said, “PadoSee extracts deep meta-data from images, videos and audio to generate insights, raise alerts and ensure proactive surveillance apart from monitoring unmanned areas, flagging suspicious behavior. With the affordability and scalability of the AI-based surveillance systems, and their effectiveness for home security, solutions like PadoSee are going to be the future of the neighbourhood watch systems, and help us all live peacefully in our local environments.”

As a holistic surveillance system, PadoSee takes care of the internal as well as external security of the premises. The video feed streamed by the cameras is analysed continuously by the integrated analytics platform. As soon as an intrusion, unauthorized entry or other suspicious behaviour is observed, the system can raise an alarm. It can be trained to use facial recognition to identify known people and flag only unidentified persons who try to intrude into the space.

PadoSee also has features such as child cam through which the system can help parents keep track of their children’s movement in the house or of the time they leave/enter. For families with small babies, the baby proofing feature monitors the premises and can raise an alarm when the child enters parts of the house which are potentially unsafe. Externally, PadoSee can monitor car parks or unmanned entry/exit points and raise an alarm when any tampering, damage to a vehicle or acts of vandalism by unidentified people are observed.