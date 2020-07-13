Great Learning recognizes learner journeys with #AgainstAllOdds digital campaign

Read Article

Great Learning, one of India’s leading ed-tech companies in the professional education space, today launched its digital brand campaign ‘Against AllOdds’ that narrates exceptional career journeys of learners who have defied all odds to upskill and successfully achieve a career transition. The campaign reaches out to professionals facing personal challenges or financial strains and motivates them to regain confidence in themselves in these unprecedented times. This month-long brand campaign is being promoted by Great Learning digitally on their Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube pages.

The #AgainstAllOdds campaign brings to light inspiring stories of learners from Great Learning who fought through all odds to take control of their careers and emerged victorious by landing their dream jobs. One such story is of Ravi Sreedhar who opted to give his career a second chance. He built skills in data science with Great Learning, after fearlessly battling his way through mental health issues resulting in a career gap of 4 years. Another one is of Sonakshi Pattnaik who was able to remodel her career from working in a BPO to becoming a data scientist with Genpact. Then, there is the story of Nikhil Kumar, an analyst, who relocated in search for better opportunities with a goal to build a better life for his family. With the help of upskilling, he was able to bag the job of his dreams as a Lead Analyst with JCPenney.

Hari Krishnan Nair, Co-founder, Great Learning said, “With this campaign, we want to highlight inspiring stories of professionals who have succeeded professionally in the face of seemingly insurmountable challenges. We, at Great Learning, strongly believe that learning can be a game-changer for professionals who are looking to redefine their careers. Building the right skills can help them reconstruct their career paths with opportunities continuing to open up in fields like Analytics, AI, Digital Marketing and Cloud Computing. The essence of the campaign is to reassure the workforce of today and help them gain confidence that no matter how difficult times may seem, there’s always a way out. The only way to grow is to keep learning.”

Having gained a firm foothold in the market in 6+ years, the company has enabled over 7,000 professionals to transition into their dream roles so far, that includes more than 1000 transitions in the last 4 months alone, across technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Analytics and Cloud Computing. In March 2020, amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, the company also launched its free learning resource, the Great Learning Academy to help professionals upskill themselves. Over 4 lakh learners have already benefited from the platform including employees from 700 leading global and Indian MNCs and PSUs as well as students from over 1,000 universities and colleges including IITs, IIMs, and NITs.

