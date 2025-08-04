Express Computer

HackSky 2025: Kaspersky and MIT Bengaluru announce winners of Pan-India's Cybersecurity Hackathon

HackSky 2025: Kaspersky and MIT Bengaluru announce winners of Pan-India’s Cybersecurity Hackathon

News
By Express Computer
Kaspersky in partnership with the Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) Bengaluru, MAHE, has successfully concluded HackSky 2025, India’s leading student-driven cybersecurity hackathon. After an intense 48-hour contest showcasing the country’s most promising cybersecurity talent, Advithiya Duddu, AdityaJemshetty, Rushil Bakori from Team Technopaths emerged victorious, surpassing more than 600 competing teams from academic institutions nationwide.

Reflecting on their first hackathon win, Advithiya Duddu from the winning team shares, “Winning our first hackathon was truly rewarding and a special moment for us. We learned so much, and we’re excited about the potential of building and deploying our product because it has so many real-world applications. The problem statements from Kaspersky were thought-provoking and really pushed us to think creatively. Our team’s key message is to never lose hope. Even after several hackathons where we didn’t win, we gave it one more try, and it paid off.”

Held in 48 hours, HackSky 2025 transformed the MIT Bengaluru campus into a hub of innovation, with 60 shortlisted teams competing in a high-energy finale. Participants tackled real-world cybersecurity challenges across critical tracks.

The Valedictory Ceremony was graced by Chief Guest Mr. Saurabh Sharma (Lead Security Researcher, GReAT, Kaspersky), Guest of Honor Mr. Vaibhav Pathak (Solution Architect – Asia Pacific, Kaspersky), along with Prof. (Dr.) Madhu Veeraraghavan (Pro Vice Chancellor, MAHE Bengaluru), Prof. (Dr.) Raghavendra Prabhu P (Deputy Registrar & Director-Administration, MAHE Bengaluru), Prof. (Dr.) Iven Jose (Director, MIT Bengaluru), Prof. (Dr.) Dayananda P (Dean, SoCE, MIT Bengaluru), and Ms. Trishia Octaviano (Senior Manager, Cybersecurity Education, Asia-Pacific, Kaspersky), reflecting strong industry-academia collaboration.

The winning team, Team Technopaths, received a grand prize of ₹1,00,000 from MAHE, up to 2,500 USD worth of expert training course from Kaspersky, exclusive mentorship opportunities with Kaspersky experts, and premium corporate merchandise.

“From bold ideas to breakthrough solutions, HackSky 2025 showcased the brilliance, passion, and determination of India’s young cybersecurity talent. The energy and ingenuity we witnessed this week was truly exceptional. It’s inspiring to see such energy focused on securing our digital tomorrow, and Kaspersky is proud to be part of that journey,” comments Trishia Octaviano Senior Manager, Cybersecurity Education for Asia-Pacific at Kaspersky.

“HackSky 2025 reflects our commitment to nurturing future-ready talent. Collaborating with Kaspersky allowed us to give students hands-on experience in tackling real-world cyber threats, a vital step in building a secure digital future,” says Dr. Iven Jose, Director, Manipal Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, MAHE.

HackSky 2025 not only provided hands-on experience but also strengthened the bridge between academia and industry, nurturing the next generation of cybersecurity professionals equipped to tackle evolving global threats.

Through initiatives like HackSky, Kaspersky continues its commitment to building a secure digital future, encouraging students and young professionals to engage in hackathons, simulations, and upskilling programs that combine technical rigor with practical learning.

