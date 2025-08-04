Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  2025 CrowdStrike Threat Hunting Report: Adversaries weaponise and target AI at scale

2025 CrowdStrike Threat Hunting Report: Adversaries weaponise and target AI at scale

NewsSecurity
By Express Computer
0 2

CrowdStrike released the 2025 Threat Hunting Report, highlighting a new phase in modern cyberattacks: adversaries are weaponising GenAI to scale operations and accelerate attacks – and increasingly targeting the autonomous AI agents reshaping enterprise operations. The report reveals how threat actors are targeting tools used to build AI agents – gaining access, stealing credentials, and deploying malware – a clear sign that autonomous systems and machine identities have become a core part of the enterprise attack surface.

CrowdStrike Threat Hunting Report highlights
Based on frontline intelligence from CrowdStrike’s elite threat hunters and intelligence analysts tracking more than 265 named adversaries, the report reveals:

  • Adversaries weaponise AI at scale: DPRK-nexus adversary FAMOUS CHOLLIMA used GenAI to automate every phase of its insider attack program. From building fake resumes and conducting deepfake interviews to completing technical tasks under false identities – AI-powered adversary tradecraft is transforming traditional insider threats into scalable, persistent operations. Russia-nexus adversary EMBER BEAR used GenAI to amplify pro-Russia narratives and Iran-nexus adversary CHARMING KITTEN deployed LLM-crafted phishing lures targeting U.S. and EU entities.
  • Agentic AI Is the new attack surface: CrowdStrike observed multiple threat actors exploiting vulnerabilities in tools used to build AI agents, gaining unauthenticated access, establishing persistence, harvesting credentials, and deploying malware and ransomware. These attacks demonstrate how the agentic AI revolution is reshaping the enterprise attack surface – turning autonomous workflows and non-human identities into the next frontier of adversary exploitation.
  • GenAI-built malware becomes reality: Lower-tier eCrime and hacktivist actors are abusing AI to generate scripts, solve technical problems, and build malware – automating tasks that once required advanced expertise. Funklocker and SparkCat are early proof points that GenAI-built malware is no longer theoretical, it’s already operational.
  • SCATTERED SPIDER accelerates identity-based, cross-domain attacks: The group resurged in 2025 with faster and more aggressive tradecraft – leveraging vishing and help desk impersonation to reset credentials, bypass MFA, and move laterally across SaaS and cloud environments. In one incident, the group moved from initial access to encryption by deploying ransomware in under 24 hours.
  • China-nexus adversaries drive continued surge in cloud attacks: Cloud intrusions rose 136%, with China-linked adversaries responsible for 40% of increased activity, as GENESIS PANDA and MURKY PANDA evaded detection through cloud misconfigurations and trusted access.

“The AI era has redefined how businesses operate, and how adversaries attack. We’re seeing threat actors use GenAI to scale social engineering, accelerate operations, and lower the barrier to entry for hands-on-keyboard intrusions,” said Adam Meyers, head of counter adversary operations at CrowdStrike. “At the same time, adversaries are targeting the very AI systems organisations are deploying. Every AI agent is a superhuman identity: autonomous, fast, and deeply integrated, making them high-value targets. Adversaries are treating these agents like infrastructure, attacking them the same way they target SaaS platforms, cloud consoles, and privileged accounts. Securing the AI that powers business is where the cyber battleground is evolving.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image