Hallmark transforms analytics with Xoriant: 60% TCO reduction and faster, smarter decisions

Hallmark has successfully transformed its enterprise analytics landscape in partnership with Xoriant, a digital engineering services leader backed by ChrysCapital. Through this transformation, Hallmark has achieved a 60% reduction in total cost of ownership (TCO) while delivering faster, smarter decision-making across its operations in the US, Canada, and beyond.

With growing data volumes, evolving user expectations, and a need for real-time insights, Hallmark sought to modernise its analytics infrastructure and align it with the demands of a dynamic, software-defined business environment. Xoriant led the transformation through a strategic shift from legacy reporting tools to a modern, cloud-native ecosystem built on Power BI and Tableau.

Xoriant’s engagement began with a discovery and planning phase using its proprietary Data Xplorer tool to assess and scope the migration from on-premise MicroStrategy servers. Within weeks, the teams had not only migrated over 180 reports but also optimised large-scale datasets for real-time analytics, created pixel-perfect transaction dashboards, and established a secure, composable analytics architecture aligned with Hallmark’s digital goals.

Gopal Dhandapani, Director – Data Engineering at Hallmark said, “Xoriant’s exceptional agility and deep expertise have been instrumental in helping us transition to a modern, performance-oriented Power BI environment. Completing the migration of 180 reports in just 7 weeks, while ensuring high quality and user acceptance, reflects the strength of our collaboration. Xoriant’s Data Xplorer tool, coupled with their seamless execution, has enabled us to move forward with confidence—laying the foundation for a future where data and AI can drive continuous improvement and innovation across our organisation.”

“Hallmark’s transformation is a powerful example of how forward-looking enterprises are moving beyond legacy reporting tools to embracing modern, software-defined analytics ecosystems. At Xoriant, this is core to our mission – to help businesses reimagine their data landscape by combining platform engineering, AI, and insights to drive intelligent decision-making and growth. With decades of specialist experience, we enable our clients to modernise and create measurable impact – towards what we refer to as becoming software defined businesses,” said Mukund Rao, President of Global Markets, Xoriant.

Xoriant led the redesign of Hallmark’s analytics ecosystem, migrating legacy data warehouses to a cloud-native architecture, establishing a unified data platform, and operationalising AI across multiple business functions. From product assortment planning and customer personalisation to inventory optimisation, the transformation has enabled data to move from the periphery to the center of decision-making.

Key business outcomes of the engagement include:

55 to 60 percent reduction in TCO through modernisation and cloud enablement

with real-time dashboards accessible across global teams A scalable and secure foundation for future predictive and prescriptive analytics

This initiative aligns with Hallmark’s broader vision of becoming a future-ready enterprise and also underscores Xoriant’s commitment to accelerating enterprises’ journey towards becoming software-defined businesses that meet today’s demands while remaining agile enough to seize tomorrow’s opportunities.