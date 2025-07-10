At the heart of our transformation is our AAA strategy – Automation, Analytics, and AI: Vinod G, CIO & CDO, Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland has long been a cornerstone of India’s commercial vehicle industry. Today, it is not only about manufacturing trucks and buses, but also about building a digitally intelligent ecosystem that supports its business, partners, and customers. In this exclusive interview, Vinod G, CIO & CDO, Ashok Leyland, speaks about Ashok Leyland’s digital transformation journey; driven by automation, analytics, and AI, and shares insights into how the company is reimagining operations, products, and experiences for the future.

Ashok Leyland is undergoing a massive digital transformation. Could you share what’s at the core of this shift?

At the heart of our transformation is our AAA strategy- Automation, Analytics, and AI. We are using these pillars to create an agile, data-driven enterprise that not only supports operational efficiency but also enhances customer experience and drives sustainable innovation. Our vision is to embed digital deeply into the business so we can be future-ready in a dynamic, technology-led environment.

What are some standout use cases where AI and analytics have directly impacted the business?

AI is transforming every aspect of our operations. For instance, we’ve deployed a GenAI-powered chatbot, Ask AI, to support our Uptime Solution Center. It scans over 4,000 technical documents, manuals, circulars, and service bulletins, providing field teams with fast, relevant answers. This dramatically reduces downtime and boosts service efficiency. In spare parts, AI-driven recommendation systems suggest the right components, leading to increased revenue. We’ve also deployed analytics to detect fuel pilferage through telematics, saving our fleet customers substantial costs. Our prognostics capabilities are helping prevent vehicle failures, improving reliability and uptime.

How are you applying AI to scale the physical network and manufacturing operations?

Leveraging AI-based clustering models, we have strategically added over 100 new service touchpoints, driven by real-time insights from vehicle deployment patterns and customer location data. On the shop floor, our proprietary Manufacturing Process Assurance System (MPAS) is now deployed across multiple production lines, delivering a 10–15% improvement in productivity while enhancing quality standards. We’ve integrated computer vision for automated quality checks and deployed edge AI-enabled cameras to bolster safety, including monitoring critical operations like furnace activity. Additionally, Automated Mobile Robots (AMRs) streamline material handling, while skill-mapped resource allocation optimizes workforce planning and minimizes production losses.

Ashok Leyland is managing a huge volume of vehicle data. How is that being used to support customers and partners?

We collect approximately 2TB of IoT data daily from over 1.75 lakh connected vehicles, which fuels our comprehensive “5Cs” strategy. This data empowers customers with real-time vehicle tracking, predictive maintenance alerts, and insights to improve fuel efficiency. It enhances support for our channel partners & customers through Uptime Solution Centres equipped with advanced diagnostics. For collaborators, we offer Data-as-a-Service (DaaS), enabling fleet partners to optimise their operations. Within the company, telematics data significantly shortens product development cycles, accelerating innovation. Lastly, for the community, geo-location data supports better visibility and planning for public transportation, contributing to smarter urban mobility.

How are you ensuring that digital transformation aligns with business goals and delivers measurable outcomes?

Digital is seamlessly integrated into our core business strategy, and not treated as an add-on. Every initiative is anchored to clear business outcomes, co-created with functional teams to ensure relevance and impact. A robust governance framework, with CXO-level steering reviews, ensures strategic alignment and agility. We track performance through well-defined KPIs and ROI metrics, continuously refining our approach to deliver measurable, lasting value.

Cybersecurity must be a major focus, especially with so much data and automation in play. How are you addressing that?

Absolutely. Trust is foundational. We have implemented a multi-layered cybersecurity strategy, which includes aligning with global ISMS standards, utilizing next-generation firewalls, employing unified cloud security platforms, and developing agile incident response mechanisms. We also run fortnightly cybersecurity awareness campaigns to cultivate a security-first culture across the organisation.

Manufacturing and logistics are becoming smarter and more autonomous. Can you elaborate on some of the key innovations there?

In logistics, our Outbound Logistics Optimizer has used KMPL-based analytics to save ₹50 crore annually. Our Automated Scrap Monitoring System uses ANPR cameras and ERP integration to streamline scrap disposal securely. In manufacturing, AR/VR tools are used for immersive training. AI and edge computing are optimizing safety and productivity. It’s a comprehensive, technology-led revamp aimed at building resilience, efficiency, and scalability.

As CIO, what are some of the challenges you face and how do you approach them?

One challenge is ensuring strategic alignment—we overcome this by defining business goals before deploying any technology. Measuring success is another critical area, which is why we use ROI-based frameworks. On the talent front, we’re investing in capability-building programs to upskill our teams. Cyber resilience is an ongoing journey our posture is continuously evolving. And in terms of budgets, we prioritise digital initiatives based on their business impact, not just tech novelty.

What’s your vision for Ashok Leyland’s digital future?

We aim to be a digitally intelligent, AI-first organisation where technology is not just an enabler, but a core strategic driver. Our focus will remain on innovation, customer-centricity, and sustainability. By continuing to blend digital with business thinking, we are confident of building a future-ready enterprise that leads from the front.