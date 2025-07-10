Seclore appoints Vishal Gauri as Chief Executive Officer

Seclore announced that Vishal Gauri has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Gauri, who was most recently Seclore’s Chief Customer Officer, succeeds Vishal Gupta. Gupta will remain an investor in the company.

Gauri brings more than two decades of global experience building and scaling enterprise technology companies as both an entrepreneur and business leader. As an executive at Seclore since first joining in 2021, Gauri led North America sales and global customer success and has strengthened the company’s market position.

“Vishal’s extensive background merges enterprise security, go-to-market, and innovation, making him an ideal leader to guide Seclore’s next phase of growth,” said Rohit Razdan, a board member at Seclore. “With the rise of GenAI tools, complex geopolitical circumstances, and the looming risks of quantum computers, there is an opportunity for Seclore to make a meaningful difference in helping organisations secure sensitive data. The Board is confident in Vishal’s vision to accelerate product development, expand into new markets, and continue to expand Seclore’s impact on data security.”

Previously, Mr Gauri was a principal at Nagarro, leading growth in the Americas until its acquisition. He also co-founded IvyCap Ventures, a venture capital fund focused on fostering alumni-driven innovation ecosystems. Gauri has deep expertise in technical innovation; in his early career, he worked to develop new technologies for GE and Novellus Systems and is an inventor of 18 patents. Gauri holds a PhD from Ohio State University and a B.Tech from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.

“The way the world consumes, uses, and shares data is rapidly changing in front of us. It is an exciting time to lead Seclore as we work to advance our mission to protect the world’s information while enabling seamless collaboration,” said Gauri. “The rise of Generative AI has significantly increased the need to secure enterprise data, and Seclore is uniquely positioned to meet this challenge. Our focus will be to deliver innovative, enterprise-class solutions that extend security controls across the entire data lifecycle—for all digital assets, inside and outside the enterprise.