Haptik partners with Zendesk for AI-driven customer support

Jio Haptik Technologies Limited, one of the world’s largest Conversational AI companies and a subsidiary of Reliance Jio Platforms, today announced a strategic collaboration with Zendesk, Inc., to help businesses transform customer experience and combine AI-driven automation with human-powered empathy.

With this integration, Haptik can act as the frontline of customer service to automate answering routine queries and improve first-response time for businesses that use Zendesk

“Working with Zendesk, Inc. gives us the opportunity to power thousands of organizations around the world with AI-driven connected experiences. Haptik brings a full-stack conversational AI solution including advanced NLU capabilities & ready-to-use industry-specific Smart Skills trained on 3Bn+ interactions,” said Swapan Rajdev, CTO and Co-founder at Haptik. “In addition to ticketing and live chat, we are also excited to integrate with Sunshine Conversations, the future of all conversational experiences within Zendesk.”

KT Prasad, MD and RVP, India & SAARC, Zendesk, said, “The past year saw organizations across all industries leaning more heavily on AI, automation and self-service to help manage high volumes of customer support queries coming in. Messaging also quickly became the preferred way for organizations and customers to interact because it’s quick, convenient and feels more personalized. In fact, we saw support ticket volumes spike as high as 117% and 157% in APAC since February 2020 on messaging and AI-powered support channels respectively. These trends are here to stay, and Zendesk’s partnership with Haptik will enable organizations to deliver richer and more intuitive AI-powered conversational experiences for their customers.”


