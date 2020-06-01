Express Computer


HCL Technologies announces intent to acquire Cisco’s SON technology

HCL Technologies recently announced its intent to acquire Cisco’s Self-Optimizing Network (SON) technology. This acquisition, which comprises of products and services built on Cisco’s SON technology, will help HCL meet the growing needs of its customers in the telecommunications industry, which includes tier-one communications service providers globally, by adding the power of Cisco’s SON’s multi-vendor multi-technology and application support to its clients.

The Cisco SON technology is a powerful platform that uses machine learning and a set of applications to automate the Radio Access Network (RAN). It helps customers boost performance, harmonize the multiple technologies that comprise a RAN, and maximize the capabilities of existing infrastructures, resulting in reduced capital and operational expenditures. As part of the deal, some employees who work on Cisco’s SON technology will move from Cisco to HCL.

“HCL’s decision to make this acquisition comes in line with our Mode 3 strategy. As we expand our footprint in this space and support the mobility needs of our customers; the SON products and services will now be included in our telecommunications offerings. This will gain further importance with 5G networks,” said Sukamal Banerjee, Corporate Vice President, HCL Technologies. “We are proud to lead the next phase of the Cisco SON business journey, especially regarding 5G, and look forward to supporting new and existing customers with continued innovation. We also want to extend a warm welcome to the Cisco SON team members joining HCL.”


