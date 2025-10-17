HCLTech and Zscaler expand partnership for AI-powered security and network transformation

HCLTech and Zscaler™ announced the expansion of their strategic partnership to provide AI-powered network transformation and enhanced zero-trust security services to enterprises worldwide.

Under the new partnership scope, Zscaler’s Zero Trust Exchange™ platform has been integrated with HCLTech’s Cybersecurity Fusion Center (CSFC) platform. HCLTech’s AI capabilities, including SecOps and Responsible AI guardrails within HCLTech AI Force and AI Foundry, are key to this partnership. This collaboration aims to enhance enterprise resilience and achieve business outcomes with a cloud-first, scalable security solution.

HCLTech’s Universal Managed Detection and Response (UMDR) services now integrate with Zscaler Internet Access™ (ZIA™), Zscaler Private Access™ (ZPA™), and other Zscaler components, providing context-rich threat detection, advanced analytics, and faster response powered by AI and automation. Other key highlights of the joint offering include ROI-driven secure network transformation, end-to-end managed security services, Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), and zero-trust maturity assessments.

“Today’s enterprises need a robust foundation for digital trust and resilience,” said Amit Jain, EVP and Global Head of Cybersecurity at HCLTech. “Our partnership with Zscaler, now enhanced with joint AI-driven capabilities, enables global businesses to modernise securely and confidently. With over two decades of comprehensive cybersecurity expertise, HCLTech is uniquely positioned to deliver value through AI-enhanced operations and outcome-focused network security transformation services.”

“Zscaler’s zero-trust architecture and cloud-native approach are designed for the needs of today’s digital-first enterprises,” said Mike Rich, CRO and President Global Sales, Zscaler. “Together with HCLTech, we are enabling organisations to simplify and accelerate their secure digital transformation journeys—with cloud-delivered services that reduce complexity, enhance user experience, and strengthen their overall cyber resilience.”

According to the HCLTech Global Cyber Resilience Study, global security leaders identified implementing zero trust and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) architectures as one of their near-term top strategic priorities. The expanded HCLTech and Zscaler partnership directly addresses this demand, empowering enterprises to move beyond legacy architectures and adopt a secure, intelligent, and agile security framework at scale.