HCLTech collaborates with Microsoft to roll out AI-enabled solution to accelerate RISE with SAP S/4HANA migrations

HCLTech and Microsoft announced that they are collaborating to enable global enterprises to accelerate RISE with SAP S/4HANA migrations on the Microsoft Cloud through a transformative, AI-led, business-value-first approach.

This collaboration brings together HCLTech’s GenAI-led service transformation platform, AI Force, the Microsoft Cloud and AI Tools and Solutions and the HCLTech SAP Migration+ model. This will enable an AI-powered near-zero disruption approach to RISE with SAP S/4HANA migrations that significantly reduces transformation complexity, time and total cost of ownership. It will empower enterprises with a business-first transformation roadmap—enabling them to quantify ROI, uncover AI-driven innovation opportunities and prioritise high-impact value creation.

Together, HCLTech and Microsoft are addressing a critical market gap by offering:

AI-led SAP assessments to help enterprises realise a compelling business outcome for RISE with S/4HANA adoption.

to help enterprises realise a compelling business outcome for RISE with S/4HANA adoption. A business-first transformation roadmap that enables clients to effectively prioritise ROI, uncover AI-infused innovation opportunities and focus on value creation.

that enables clients to effectively prioritise ROI, uncover AI-infused innovation opportunities and focus on value creation. An AI-powered SAP Migration+ model that streamlines execution, minimises risk and embeds intelligence into operations from day one.

“Unlike traditional approaches that primarily focus on migration execution, HCLTech and Microsoft are addressing a critical gap in the market by offering a business case-first approach that empowers clients to quantify value, identify AI-led transformation opportunities and develop a clear strategic roadmap for RISE with S/4HANA adoption. Together with SAP, we are charting a new path for enterprises seeking to modernise their ERP systems and embrace the future with confidence and agility,” said Pawan Vadapalli, Corporate Vice President and Global Head, Digital Business Services at HCLTech.

“Our customers are looking for the most agile and effective way to modernise their SAP estate, and at the same time, focusing on how they achieve their broader goals of business

transformation, leveraging Microsoft Artificial Intelligence Tools and Solutions. The collaboration with HCLTech puts this vision into action, with a balanced approach focused on business outcomes paired with HCLTech’s advanced migration capability, enhanced with the power of AI,” said Wael El Kabbany, Global Vice President, SAP Business Unit at Microsoft.