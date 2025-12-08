HCLTech partners with Dolphin Semiconductor to develop energy-efficient chips for IoT and data centre applications

HCLTech announced a strategic partnership with Dolphin Semiconductor to co-develop energy-efficient chips. This collaboration is designed to help enterprises address growing demands for energy efficiency and high performance in increasingly complex and connected environments.

Leveraging its deep engineering expertise in system-on-chip (SoC) architecture, design and development, HCLTech will embed Dolphin’s specialized low-power IP into its silicon design workflows. This integration will deliver scalable, high-efficiency SoCs that reduce energy consumption while maintaining robust computational capabilities across diverse workloads.

“By partnering with HCLTech, we will be able to extend the reach of our low-power IP to more applications and customers than ever before. This partnership will help us push the boundaries of energy-efficient computing — whether it is for IoT devices or data centre ecosystems,” said Pierre-Marie Dell’Accio, Executive VP Engineering of Dolphin Semiconductor.

“As AI workloads surge, data grows exponentially and sustainability becomes a top priority, our collaboration with Dolphin Semiconductor will empower our clients to lead with agility, high performance and a strong commitment to environmental responsibility,” said Hari Sadarahalli, CVP and Head of Engineering and R&D Services, HCLTech.