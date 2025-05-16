Express Computer

HCLTech partners with IIT Guwahati to upskill employees in AI

News
By Express Computer
HCL
HCLTech has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati to offer employees enrolled in the company’s early-career development program—TechBee—a pathway to advanced education in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and related technologies.

Under the agreement, eligible HCLTech employees will be offered a four-year online Bachelor of Science (Honors) degree in Data Science and AI. This initiative is designed to equip participants with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in the rapidly evolving tech landscape, preparing them for future leadership roles within the company.

“HCLTech has long been at the forefront of creating alternative talent pipelines, empowering individuals to build successful careers in technology from diverse backgrounds. Our TechBee program provides high school graduates with a unique opportunity to kick-start their careers, and this collaboration with IIT Guwahati adds another valuable pathway for them to pursue their academic ambitions while gaining real-world industry experience,” said Subbaraman B, Senior Vice President, HCLTech.

“We are excited to collaborate with HCLTech, a global leader in technology and innovation, to advance early-career education in critical fields like Data Science and AI. HCLTech’s proven expertise in driving digital transformation, combined with IIT Guwahati’s academic excellence, makes this online degree program a powerful platform. It has been designed to offer accessible, high-quality education that empowers students to thrive in the ever-evolving technology landscape,” said Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati.

Established in 1994, the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has swiftly built world-class infrastructure and state-of-the-art facilities for advanced research. The institute offers a wide range of programs across various disciplines, fulfilling the aspirations of the Northeast region.

This partnership with IIT Guwahati reinforces HCLTech’s commitment to nurturing young talent and shaping the next generation of tech leaders. The HCLTech TechBee program offers students the flexibility to pursue higher education while gaining hands-on industry experience, creating a well-rounded, future-ready workforce.

