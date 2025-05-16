New Relic announces Manivannan Govindan as Senior Director of Enterprise Sales, Asia

New Relic has announced the appointment of Manivannan Govindan as Senior Director of Enterprise Sales, Asia. Govindan brings 25+ years of monitoring and observability sales experience to the role, where he has driven significant value at several organisations including Cisco, Amazon, and CA Technologies.

Based in Singapore, Govindan will join a dynamic and highly experienced regional leadership team. This includes Senior Vice President of Asia Pacific and Japan Simon Lee, Group Vice President of Customer Adoption Rob Newell, recently appointed Senior Director of Enterprise Sales for Australia and New Zealand Denis Maguire, as well as other key senior leaders driving strategic growth and customer success across the region.

“Asia is a very promising market for New Relic. There is tremendous growth potential across traditional enterprises looking to modernise, as well as digital natives requiring scale and agility,” said New Relic Senior Vice President of Asia Pacific and Japan, Simon Lee. “With extensive experience in the Asian observability market, I couldn’t be more excited to have Manivannan join the team and take our Asian business to new heights, while delivering real value for our customers.”

Businesses in the Asia Pacific region are turning to observability tools to improve operations, reduce cloud spending, and deliver better customer experiences. According to Gartner, worldwide end-user spending on public cloud services is forecast to total $723.4 billion in 2025, up from $595.7 billion in 2024. Gartner also predicts that 90% of organisations will adopt a hybrid cloud strategy by 2027, presenting a challenge in synchronising data across hybrid cloud environments. The New Relic Intelligent Observability Platform enables businesses to optimise operations by addressing rising cloud costs and tool proliferation, while improving customer experiences.

“Customers in Asia are rapidly driving digital transformation and adopting multi-cloud and containerised applications, while retaining complex backends in hybrid architectures,” said New Relic Senior Director of Enterprise Sales Asia, Manivannan Govindan. “New Relic is uniquely positioned to help Asian enterprises achieve visibility across their entire IT estates, ultimately helping them reduce complexity while ensuring the availability and performance of their digital services. I couldn’t be more excited to join the team and help demonstrate the power of the New Relic Intelligent Observability Platform.”

Govindan’s appointment comes after a series of innovations and enhancements. This includes New Relic’s reimagined Partner Program, which has been designed to fuel business growth for its partner ecosystem with stronger incentives for partners, as well as new and simplified certifications and enhanced training. In addition, 20+ innovations and integrations that leverage AI-strengthened intelligence and insights to drive business uptime were recently announced across the New Relic Intelligent Observability Platform.