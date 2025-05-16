Express Computer

Barracuda appoints Michelle Hodges as Senior Vice President of global channels and alliances

Barracuda Networks, Inc. has announced the appointment of Michelle Hodges as Senior Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances. Hodges brings more than two decades of experience in transforming partner programs for leading technology vendors. In her new role, she will spearhead Barracuda’s worldwide channel strategy, driving growth and deepening engagement across the company’s partner ecosystem.“Michelle’s appointment reflects Barracuda’s deep commitment to empowering our partners with innovative solutions and managed security services that are easy to buy, deploy, and use,” said Geoff Waters, Chief Revenue Officer at Barracuda Networks. “Her experience and leadership will be instrumental in advancing the Barracuda Partner Success Program, enhancing our go-to-market execution and accelerating growth.”

Before joining Barracuda, Hodges served as Senior Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances at Ivanti. She has also held senior leadership roles overseeing global channel and alliance strategy at GitLab, Gigamon, Riverbed, Apptio, Intel, VMware, SAP, and Microsoft. A recognised industry leader, Hodges has been named a CRN Channel Chief, one of CRN’s Power 100 Women of the Channel, and a Channel Futures Top Cybersecurity Leader. She holds a Master of Business Administration in International Management and a Master of Arts in International Policy Studies from Monterey Institute of International Studies, as well as a Bachelor of Arts in French Literature and Philosophy from Whittier College.

“Barracuda’s channel-first approach and outstanding reputation for delivering industry-leading solutions make it a trusted leader in the market,” said Hodges. “I look forward to working with our partners to extend our global reach, help customers defend against today’s evolving threat landscape, and drive sustainable, mutual growth and value.”

