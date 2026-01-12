HCLTech partners with The Magnum Ice Cream Company to modernise digital foundation

HCLTech has entered into a multi-year partnership with The Magnum Ice Cream Company (TMICC) to design, build and manage a future-ready IT infrastructure, as the ice cream major advances its journey as an independent listed company.

The partnership will see HCLTech deploy its AI Force platform to embed artificial intelligence across TMICC’s digital infrastructure over the coming years. The engagement is aimed at creating a scalable, resilient and autonomous IT environment that supports the company’s global operations.

As part of the collaboration, HCLTech will integrate predictive analytics, enhance business process observability and focus on user experience as a core element of TMICC’s operating model. A key objective of the engagement is to help TMICC evolve from traditional AIOps toward a NoOps operating model, enabling zero-touch automation and agentic solutions for fully autonomous IT operations.

Mark O’Brien, Chief Technology Officer at The Magnum Ice Cream Company, said the partnership is central to strengthening the company’s digital backbone. He said, “As The Magnum Ice Cream Company advances as an independent listed ice cream company, we are infusing intelligence into every layer of our digital foundation. Our partnership with HCLTech is instrumental in building a secure, future-ready infrastructure. Together, we are unlocking advanced AI capabilities that will redefine operational excellence and elevate the experiences we deliver.”

The engagement also underscores HCLTech’s growing footprint in the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) sector, where technology-led transformation is increasingly critical to operational efficiency and customer experience. According to the company, its delivery approach will support TMICC through a seamless Transition Service Agreement (TSA) exit from Unilever and the establishment of a greenfield IT infrastructure tailored for an AI-driven operating model.

C Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director of HCLTech, said the partnership highlights the company’s ability to execute complex global transformations. He said, “This partnership reinforces HCLTech’s leadership in driving complex, global transformations backed by deep domain expertise. We look forward to contributing to TMICC’s growth vision and strategy with the best of technology and global talent.”

As TMICC builds its standalone digital capabilities, the collaboration reflects a broader trend among global consumer brands to re-architect IT foundations around AI, automation and autonomous operations—positioning technology as a core enabler of agility, scale and long-term competitiveness.