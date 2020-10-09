HDFC Bank and Apollo Hospitals join hands to provide access to quality healthcare and easy finance at scale

Read Article

In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, HDFC Bank and Apollo Hospitals have joined hands to launch The HealthyLife Programme, a holistic healthcare solution which makes healthy life accessible and affordable on Apollo’s digital platform, Apollo 24|7. The programme is created exclusively for HDFC customers who will get round the clock access to emergency Apollo Doctor at No Cost on Apollo 24|7 along with a plethora of benefits such as choice of payment options and ease of finance for treatments at Apollo Hospitals.

The initiative was launched digitally by Aditya Puri, Managing Director, HDFC Bank and Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice-Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals in the presence of Prathap C. Reddy, Founder Chairman, Apollo Hospitals and Sashidhar Jagdishan, the MD Designate of HDFC Bank.

The two biggest challenges in a medical emergency are access to quality healthcare and easy finance at scale. The coming together of these two leading players aims to address precisely this through the combined reach of the two organisations. About 40 per cent of India is only about 30 minutes away from an Apollo pharmacy while 95 per cent of the districts in the country are served by an HDFC Bank branch. The two organisations have the potential to initially serve 65 million existing HDFC customer along with the new ones who will be onboarded along the journey of this partnership.

“There is nothing more precious than life and health. A healthy India is the first step towards a really wealthy India. To me it is like a mini health mission that will revolutionise access to quality healthcare for millions of our countrymen. They can get medical services at a place and time of their choice. We are inspired by the prime minister’s clarion call on Independence Day to provide healthcare services for all through the National Digital Health Mission. I am extremely happy and proud to launch this,” said Aditya Puri, MD, HDFC Bank.

Prathap C. Reddy, Founder Chairman, Apollo Hospitals said,” I am excited to be a part of this launch as the objective is to make lives healthy while making the process convenient and easy for the customers. We are glad to partner with HDFC and provide real-time access to world class Apollo expertise on Apollo 24|7. I am sure that this association will usher in positive changes in both healthcare and financial sector of our country.”

Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice-Chairperson, The Apollo Group of Hospitals said, “I think it is about time that we prioritize health over everything else. With this partnership, we want to make it easier for people to opt for a healthy life by making quality healthcare accessible 24|7. Through this association, we take lead in the country’s ongoing healthcare metamorphosis by providing a holistic solution, which is what the people need today. It aligns with our objective of offering a Continuum of Care for all those who believe in Apollo.”

Key features that customers can avail of include:

Healthy Life Programme Finance Anytime Apollo Doctor on Call Service at No Cost Pre-approved personal loan of upto Rs 40 lakh Complementary One Apollo membership for the 1st year. 10 second personal loan disbursal Chronic care programmes on Apollo 24|7 No Cost EMI on Credit or Debit Cards Home delivery of medicines with membership discounts on Apollo 24|7 Lifecare Finance with Easy EMI covering eye care, dental care, maternity, IVF WhattsApp based concierge services Credit card facility with EMI on card, instant discounts, Spend-based waivers, Concierge facilities. Comprehensive health check up Rewards on spends at Apollo entities

