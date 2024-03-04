HDFC securities appoints Surajit Deb as Chief Technology Officer

Leading investment services provider HDFC securities has announced the appointment of Mr. Surajit Deb for the position of Chief Technology Officer. In his new role, Mr. Deb will oversee Information Technology, Engineering, and related Operations. This strategic addition to the leadership team underscores HDFC Securities’ commitment to driving innovation and enhancing digital experiences for its customers.

With a career spanning over two decades in technology and digital innovation, Mr. Deb is known for his expertise in spearheading technology and organisational transformations that significantly enhance customer engagement, operational efficiency and IT resilience. His expertise spans across various domains, including fintech innovations, digital transformations, cybersecurity, and IT infrastructure optimisation. His appointment as CTO is set to propel HDFC Securities forward in its mission to leverage cutting-edge technology in providing secure, user-friendly, and sophisticated investment and trading solutions.

Before his appointment, he worked with IDFC First Bank, Salesforce.com, and IBM. Surajit holds his PG Certificate Program in Management from IIM Kozhikode and Bachelor of Technology in Radiophysics & Electronics, Calcutta University.

Speaking on his appointment, Mr. Surajit Deb, Chief Technology Officer, HDFC securities, said “I’m deeply aware of the immense trust our customers place in us, a trust earned through years of reliable service and a commitment to excellence. This trust is not just a measure of our success; it is the very foundation that motivates us to continuously innovate and improve our products and services. At HDFC Securities, we are committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology to revolutionise the way we engage with our customers and conduct our business operations, and I am both honored and excited to be at the forefront of that commitment.”

Mr. Sandeep Bhardwaj, Chief Operating Officer, HDFC securities, “We welcome Surajit to the HDFC family. In today’s world technology plays a crucial role in the growth and development of any business. State-of-the-art technology and related infra are not only necessary to deliver to the expectations of the customers but also to launch new products. We look forward to working with Surajit on building the next-generation IT infra and platforms”.

Mr. Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC Securities, “Surajit will be playing a critical role in the digital transformation of HDFC securities, focusing on building future-ready IT and related capabilities for the organisation and our valued customers. With his wide leadership experience in large MNC financial organisations and startups, he brings the right mix of skill sets that will be immensely helpful. Moving forward, I am confident that by embracing digital transformation, we will not only enhance customer satisfaction but also attract new customers and expand our market reach.”

Surajit joins at a crucial time as HDFC Securities continues to expand its digital footprint and innovate in response to the dynamic needs of the market and its customers. His appointment is a testament to HDFC Securities’ ongoing investment in technology and its dedication to maintaining its leadership position in the financial services sector.