Healthcare Senate and Excellence Awards: Healthcare CIO Panel

Healthcare Senate, organised by Indian Express Group's Express Healthcare magazine hosted a Healthcare CIO panel discussion: Digital Health Enterprise - Reality or Myth

By Abhishek Raval
Healthcare Senate, organised by Indian Express Group’s Express Healthcare magazine hosted a Healthcare CIO panel discussion: Digital Health Enterprise – Reality or Myth. The panelists include Kapil Mehrotra, Head – IT, HCL Healthcare India; Munendar Soperna, CIO, Dr Lal Path Labs; Pradeep Saha, VP – IT, Max Health; Shilpa Saxena, CIO, Aakash Healthcare; J P Dwivedi, CIO, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute.

Highlights

* Digital hospitals ease treatment follow-up, improve patient data analysis and increase patient satisfaction
* They enable continuous improvement in treatment as documentation is done in a better manner.
* Data documentation and analysis becomes difficult in cases where patients register in groups (like families)
* Having technology is not enough. It’s adoption is tricky and needs upgradation of every underlying infrastructure
* Today’s patients want choice and control, and digitalisation helps them manage chronic diseases better, thereby reducing stress or anxiety caused by it

* Barcoding can help prevent cases of wrong medication which is rampant in the traditional healthcare setup


