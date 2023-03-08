Hear what women leaders have to say about their journey on this Women’s Day

The technology industry has traditionally been dominated by men, but in recent years, women have made significant strides in the field of technology. Women today are breaking barriers, challenging stereotypes, and paving the way for a more diverse and inclusive industry. From artificial intelligence and robotics to cybersecurity and software engineering, women are making their mark across all areas of technology.

With this in mind, here’s what women leaders have to say on Women’s Day:

Anjali Sharma, Director, Global Head of L&D, Fulcrum Digital Inc

Fulcrum Digital strongly believes in the power of DigitAll. For us, diversity and inclusion are at the forefront of every decision we make, as this helps in shaping the fundamental values of our organization. As a practice, we ensure that we hire, develop, and promote managers & leaders who nurture and support inclusivity at the workplace. Our teams help create a secure environment for everyone from all walks of life and who value each and every person, regardless of their age, gender, race, religion, sexual preferences, or background.

We create continuous learning interventions focused on removing unconscious biases, and promoting active listening which further strengthens assimilation and inclusion. Fulcrum Digital encourages better ties across levels and regions of the business, through a well-designed mentorship programme that helps contribute to the development of a more diverse and inclusive workplace culture. Our mentors facilitate the dismantling of organisational silos and promote greater teamwork and collaboration, which further improves problem-solving and innovation.

Vasanthi Ramesh, VP of Engineering for Manageability and Data Protection, NetApp India.

In the past decade, the emphasis on equal opportunities for women led to a higher representation of women in the IT industry. But we still have a long way to go. At this juncture, just equal opportunities are not enough. Organizations must create a non-prejudiced and thriving work environment to achieve a workplace driven by women. As a first step, within an organization, every leader should step up and be an ally in mentoring women and opening avenues to showcase their accomplishments. Further, organizations must invest in communication tools and networking platforms to help women upskill and build relationships with peers and industry leaders.”

Kirti Kabra, Director, RR Global

Every woman is special. She is a creator, multitasker, capable, focused and sincere, you have the right to pursue your dreams. Take pride in whatever you are doing and wish to do, you have the power to achieve everything that you aim for just trust yourself, be confident and keep moving towards your goal. You deserve everything and more. Respect yourself and the women around you, inspire and support each other, and celebrate the spirit of womanhood every day. Wishing you all a very Happy Women’s Day

Jyotsna Uttamchandani, Executive Director, Syska Group

Over the past decade, there has been a significant increase in the number of women leaders and entrepreneurs not only in India but around the world. Their impact on society has been remarkable, and we have also seen a change in people’s mindsets, making the process easier.

However, social issues and gender bias continue to inhibit growth, making the journey difficult. While it is important to ensure that women have the same opportunities as men, it is also crucial to address systemic issues that prevent women from fully participating and advancing in their chosen fields. This includes addressing issues such as gender bias, unequal pay, and lack of representation in leadership positions.

Women must recognize their potential and start believing in themselves to change the world. It’s essential to lead with a positive mindset and confidence. Today, women are far more capable than society acknowledges, and it is crucial to embrace this fact. I have come to realize that it’s important to embrace your true self and refrain from apologizing for who you are. Women, in particular, possess a strong sense of empathy, making them excellent mentors. It’s time we start believing in the impact we can make before India believes in us.

Preethi Srinivasan, Director of Innovation, Druva

The Software as a Service (SaaS) industry provides me excellent opportunities to innovate rapidly and get these innovations in the hands of our customers quickly. Furthermore, SaaS provides the levers to harness the power of data using state-of-the-art technologies such as Cloud, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Big Data Analytics, etc., to bring the value of data to our customers. SaaS is an effective business model that helps scale the business fast alongside recurring revenue. SaaS provides fast lane access to grow one’s career in technology, product, and business. We need more women in SaaS

Priya Kanduri, CTO – Senior Vice President- Infrastructure Management & Cyber Security services, Happiest Minds Technologies

There has never been better time than now for women to be in IT & tech in India. Ratios of women employed in the IT industry in India have risen constantly over the past 20 years. Women represent 50% of the graduates in STEM field now while they make up over 30% of IT workforce in India. Western world is in total contrast with this, where women representation in tech fields is far less & declining. Indian Tech firms are encouraging women empowerment and introducing numerous women friendly policies to promote workplace diversity & women leadership