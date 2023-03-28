Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Hellenic Bank collaborates with LTIMindtree

Hellenic Bank collaborates with LTIMindtree

News
By Express Computer
0 7

LTIMindtree has announced that it has been selected as the strategic sourcing partner by Hellenic Bank, a leading financial institution in Cyprus. This engagement will enable Hellenic Bank to meet their resource capacity demands in an efficient and timely manner.

Hellenic Bank is one of the leading financial institutions in Cyprus providing businesses and individuals, a full spectrum of banking products and services. Through this partnership, LTIMindtree will help transform Hellenic Bank’s core business, and enhance its data and analytics and process excellence implementations.

“This engagement is key to our ability to deliver an enhanced customer experience, streamline our operations and build a sustainable bank leveraging the power of data and next generation technology. The partnership with LTIMindtree is catalytic to the delivery of our transformation plan in  terms of providing us with specialized resource capacity in a highly digital environment.  We wish for a successful partnership and towards this end we are happy to see clear commitment on behalf of LTIMindtree and the bank alike”, said Oliver Gatzke, Chief Executive Officer, Hellenic Bank.

“We are excited to partner with Hellenic Bank in their strategic transformation journey,” said Srinivas Rao, EVP & Chief Business Officer, LTIMindtree. “By blending our extensive industry experience and advanced data and analytics capabilities, we look forward to accelerating Hellenic Bank’s transformation program and enabling them to achieve their strategic goals of becoming a client centric and technology driven bank”, he added.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image