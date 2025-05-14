Express Computer

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announces leadership change in India

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced that Bhawna Agarwal has been appointed to the role of Senior Vice President and Managing Director of HPE in India, reporting to the Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer, Heiko Meyer. The new appointment will be effective immediately.

Bhawna assumes leadership of HPE’s India business from Som Satsangi, who retires from Hewlett-Packard Enterprise after more than 27 years of dedicated service. Som will remain with HPE through the end of July 2025 to ensure a smooth and seamless transition.

Som joined Compaq in 1997 and, following the Compaq acquisition by HP in 2002, became a regional sales manager in India, continuing to gain sales leadership responsibilities through HP/HPE’s enterprise business. Som became Managing Director of HPE India in 2016, leading HPE’s second-largest employee base to achieve significant milestones.

Bhawna joined HPE in 2019 to lead the Compute Business Unit and Growth team and has been leading Account Management and Industry Verticals for India for a year. Bhawna is a seasoned business executive with over 25 years of diverse leadership experience in digital start-ups, media houses, and large consumer tech companies.

Recently, Bhawna and Som, with the Indian IT Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, celebrated the inauguration of HPE’s 6001st ‘Made in India’ server as part of HPE’s “Make in India” initiative.

“I have come to know Som as a driven, thoughtful, and customer-centric leader, who is an expert counselor and sales executive”, said Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer, Heiko Meyer. “We will miss Som’s leadership in the Global Sales organisation, but we are in the capable hands of Bhawna, who comes with a growth mindset and customer-centric thinking and leads with intention, agility, and purpose.”

“I am honored to take on the role of Managing Director of HPE India”, said Bhawna Agarwal, Vice President, Account Management and Industry Verticals, HPE India. “I look forward to building on the strong foundation laid by Som and continuing to drive growth, scaling our impact and innovation in the region. Together with our talented team, we will strive to achieve new milestones, shaping a future reflective of our ambitions and delivering exceptional value to our customers and partners.”

