PrepInsta expands B2I Footprint in North India with strategic onboarding of NorthCap University and Mangalayatan University

 In a landmark move to expand its Business-to-Institution (B2I) presence across India, PrepInsta, India’s premier tech upskilling and placement preparation platform, has announced its strategic entry into North India by onboarding NorthCap University in Gurugram, Haryana, and Mangalayatan University as institutional partners. This expansion follows PrepInsta’s successful collaborations with over 100 educational institutions in South India and marks a major step towards the company’s pan-India growth vision. Through this collaboration, PrepInsta aims to upskill more than 1000 students, equipping them with the skills and resources needed to excel in today’s competitive tech landscape.

Building on its proven track record of empowering young graduates with industry-relevant skills, PrepInsta offers a comprehensive suite of training programs tailored to prepare students for careers in high-demand fields such as Generative AI, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, and Data Science. Strengthening this initiative, PrepInsta recently launched Optimus—a cutting-edge SaaS platform designed to help colleges streamline and automate their placement processes, learning journeys, assessments, and academic governance. This all-in-one solution provides colleges with an integrated solution to meet the evolving needs of the modern education ecosystem.

Commenting on the northern expansion, Manish Agarwal, Co-founder of PrepInsta, stated, “Having built a strong track record of success in South India, PrepInsta is now poised to replicate this achievement in North India through strategic partnerships with leading universities. This expansion reflects our commitment to addressing regional skill gaps while providing students with industry-relevant training that enhances employability and prepares them for the future workforce. With growing recognition of the value our programs offer, we are excited about the many more partnerships on the horizon, as institutions across the country increasingly realise the importance of equipping students with the tools, training, and mentorship needed to thrive in today’s tech-driven world.”

The recent acquisition of PrepInsta by EdTech leader Adda247 has further bolstered its ability to scale nationwide, ensuring that industry-relevant learning reaches even more students. Moving forward, the company plans to collaborate with over 250 educational institutions in the upcoming fiscal year to further equip India’s youth with tech skills for the future.

 

