RiskProfiler Inc. Appoints Sunil Sapra to Board of Directors and Secures Investment to Support Global Growth

Risk Profiler Inc. announced a big step forward in its global growth strategy.

The company has appointed Singapore-based serial cybersecurity entrepreneur and prolific investor Sunil Sapra to its Board of Directors and has secured a significant investment from him.

Sapra is the Co-founder & Chief Growth Officer of Eventus Security, a leading global MSSP with strong footprints across India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Southeast Asia, and North America.

His appointment as a board member brings over 3 decades of unparalleled hands-on exponential growth experience to Risk Profile. Sapra has a strong reputation and proven track record of growing multiple early-stage cybersecurity startups into successful global businesses.

“What drew me to Risk Profiler is the sharp laser focus on solving one of the most pressing challenges in cybersecurity today—how to get ahead of external threat actors before they cause damage,” said Sunil Sapra. “The platform is quick, smart, and scalable. The team has clarity of purpose, real-world experience, and a product that can make a big difference. I’m excited to work with them to help drive exponential growth and become a prominent player in this domain globally.”

Over his career, Sunil has helped scale 30+ startups and has successfully supported founders in navigating their growth journeys, offering not just capital but operational insights and go-to-market guidance. 2023 was, in particular, a standout year when two of his invested Indian cybersecurity startups were acquired by global cybersecurity giants – Pingsafe by Sentinel One and Anlyz by Trend Micro.

At RiskProfiler, Sapra’s appointment and investment are seen as a pivotal moment as the company gears up for accelerated global expansion.

“Sunil’s ability to identify and scale cybersecurity ventures in high-growth markets is well known,” said Gary Merry, Board Member & Chief Growth Officer at RiskProfiler. “Having him on our board adds tremendous strength to our leadership. His guidance and hands-on approach will be instrumental in shaping the next stage of Risk Profiler’s journey.”

With Sapra’s appointment and investment, Risk Profiler is primed for an accelerated expansion into key international markets. Leveraging his vast network and go-to-market expertise, Risk Profiler is well equipped to establish itself as the go-to platform for proactive cyber risk detection and mitigation.

This milestone marks a defining moment for Risk Profiler as it transforms the future of external threat intelligence and attack surface management. The company is set to lead the charge in cybersecurity innovation and global market leadership.

RiskProfiler’s platform combines open-source intelligence with human-verified data to give organisations deep visibility into their external digital footprint. Its features include domain impersonation tracking, breach monitoring, vulnerability mapping, and brand protection across open web, social media, and the dark web—tools that have become essential in an increasingly complex threat landscape.