NuSummit appoints Ankush Srivastava as Chief Revenue Officer to accelerate market expansion in North America

NuSummit has announced the appointment of Ankush Srivastava as Chief Revenue Officer, North America. The appointment signals a strategic move by the company to scale its enterprise footprint, deepen customer impact, and sharpen its commercial strategy in one of its most critical growth markets – North America.

With over 27 years of experience in financial services and enterprise technology, Ankush brings a deep understanding of revenue growth strategy, client engagement, strategic growth, innovation-driven transformation and cross-functional alignment. Prior to joining NuSummit, he served at Infosys, where he led the global Banking and Financial Services portfolio with a strong focus on Capital Markets. His leadership was instrumental in driving strategic programs, building alliances, launching new business units, scaling strategic alliances with hyperscalers and FinTechs, and delivering sustained revenue growth across mature and emerging markets.

Announcing the appointment, Anantharaman Sreenivasan, Managing Director and Group CEO, NuSummit, said, “Ankush’s experience in scaling high-value client portfolios and navigating complex financial ecosystems will be vital to our next chapter of growth. His client-first approach and commercial acumen align with our ambition to deliver sustained value to our enterprise customers in the region.”

Reflecting on his new role, Ankush Srivastava, Chief Revenue Officer, North America, NuSummit, added, “NuSummit’s purpose-driven focus on the financial services industry, coupled with its capabilities in AI, data, cloud, cybersecurity, and digital engineering, presents a powerful value proposition. I look forward to building on this strong foundation to deliver outcomes that matter to our clients and accelerate growth in a highly dynamic market.”

In his role at NuSummit, Ankush will lead the development and execution of NuSummit’s integrated revenue strategy in North America, bringing together sales, marketing, customer success, and strategic partnerships. He will focus on expanding NuSummit’s presence across enterprise clients, augmenting the company’s go-to-market model, and driving outcomes that directly align with client business objectives. Ankush’s approach blends revenue accountability with a commitment to building high-performing, forward-looking teams that embrace innovation and agility.