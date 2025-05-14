Neon Cloud and Virtuozzo announce strategic partnership to deliver next-generation cloud solutions in India

Neon Cloud has announced a strategic technology partnership with Virtuozzo, a global leader in full-stack cloud technologies. This alliance marks a significant step in Neon Cloud’s journey to revolutionize India’s cloud computing landscape by delivering secure, high-performance, and cost-effective cloud infrastructure built for modern businesses.

Backed by over 30 years of IT excellence through its parent company, Progression Infonet Pvt. Ltd., Neon Cloud combines enterprise-grade reliability with the agility of a startup. The platform is purpose-built for developers, startups, and small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), offering an intuitive, self-service environment that eliminates complexity, reduces costs, and ensures complete control without vendor lock-in. With a state-of-the-art data center in Gurgaon, Neon Cloud aims to set new benchmarks for performance, transparency, and local support.

Marking a significant step, the partnership will integrate Virtuozzo’s full suite of cloud platform including hyperconverged infrastructure, high-performance software-defined storage, and DevOps-ready platform-as-a-service (PaaS) into Neon Cloud’s locally delivered managed services. Through this collaboration, Neon Cloud will offer enhanced flexibility and scalability to Indian enterprises by leveraging Virtuozzo’s cloud-native technologies across three core areas:

A production-ready, hyperconverged IaaS platform built on OpenStack, optimised for high-performance workloads and lower total cost of ownership Application Platform: A DevOps-ready PaaS that automates application deployment, scaling, and management across multi-cloud environments

A DevOps-ready PaaS that automates application deployment, scaling, and management across multi-cloud environments Storage: A scalable, high-performance, software-defined storage solution with S3-compatible object storage, NFS, and iSCSI support

Speaking on the collaboration, Mr. Sarthak Hooda, Founder & CEO of Neon Cloud, said, “Our vision at Neon Cloud is to empower Indian businesses with cloud infrastructure that is powerful, transparent, and built for local needs. This partnership with Virtuozzo allows us to significantly boost our performance and service stack while staying true to our promise of affordability, sovereignty, and reliability. This collaboration ensures that businesses of all sizes—from innovative startups to large enterprises—have access to powerful cloud infrastructure with unmatched flexibility, local support, and dramatically improved price-to-performance ratios compared to traditional providers

“India is a strategic growth market for Virtuozzo in Asia, with rising demand for sovereign, high-performance, and cost-efficient cloud solutions,” Jan-Jaap Jager, COO and President of Virtuozzo further added. He said, “The partnership with Progression under the Neon Cloud brand enables us to deliver a powerful alternative to traditional hyperscalers and legacy platforms. By combining our advanced cloud technologies with Progression’s proven local expertise, we are empowering India’s service providers and businesses to build scalable, differentiated cloud services with greater control, stronger compliance, and improved economics tailored to local market needs.”

The partnership targets key sectors such as software development, retail, BFSI, education, and AI/ML-driven startups, offering 2–4x better price-performance compared to traditional hyperscalers. With local hosting across multiple Indian cities with dedicated data centers, the platform ensures lower latency, compliance with data sovereignty laws, and the ability to support on-premise, hybrid, and multi-cloud deployments.

With this alliance, Neon Cloud is poised to lead the next phase of India’s cloud transformation—making enterprise-grade cloud accessible to all, while eliminating complexity, vendor lock-in, and premium costs.