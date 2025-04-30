HexaHealth closes its series A of $12 million to redefine the surgical care journey across India

HexaHealth has successfully closed its $12 million Series A funding round. The round was led by Orios Venture Partners and 3one4 Capital, with participation from new investors Enzia Ventures and ITI Growth Opportunities Fund, along with existing backers Chiratae Ventures and Omidyar Network India. This milestone funding will accelerate HexaHealth’s mission to reshape how surgical care is delivered and experienced across India.

The new funds will be strategically deployed to drive HexaHealth’s next phase of growth. Key initiatives include expanding into new surgical specialities, entering additional geographies across India, building an AI-powered platform to further personalise and enhance patient care, and strengthening the senior leadership team to accelerate innovation and impact.

To date, HexaHealth has facilitated over 30,000 surgeries across India’s key cities, offering patients not just procedures but peace of mind through compassionate, end-to-end care. In FY25 alone, HexaHealth facilitated nearly 15,000 surgeries, valued at approximately ₹150 crore, and achieved positive contribution margins, signalling strong unit economics. The company is now expanding into new cities, bringing its patient-first approach to millions in need.

“At HexaHealth, we are committed to transforming surgery into a journey of trust, not uncertainty,” said Ankur Gigras, CEO and Co-founder. This fundraise is more than just capital; it’s a vote of confidence in our mission to make quality surgical care a right for every individual, not a privilege. With this investment, we are empowered to scale faster, strengthen our technology, and deepen our human touch, ensuring every patient feels supported, informed, and cared for throughout their surgical experience.”

“The surgery facilitation space is ripe for disruption, and HexaHealth’s relentless execution and patient-first philosophy make them true category leaders,” said Sukhmani Bedi, Partner, Orios VP. “Ankur and his team are creating not just outcomes but real empowerment for patients — a vision that will define healthcare innovation over the next decade.”

Nitya Agarwal from 3one4 Capital added, “HexaHealth is setting a new standard in surgical care by leveraging technology and clinical excellence to deliver consistently superior outcomes. In a healthcare market primed for innovation, their scalable model positions them as a category-defining leader. We’re proud to back a team with the vision and execution to drive meaningful, long-term impact.”

By seamlessly integrating advanced technology, clinical expertise, transparent pricing, hospital partnerships, financing solutions, and compassionate support, HexaHealth — founded by Ankur Gigras, Vikas Chauhan, and Dr. Aman Priya Khanna — is shaping the future of surgical care in India. The platform’s holistic approach ensures that every patient’s journey is not only safe and efficient but also grounded in trust and empathy. At HexaHealth, every surgery is more than a medical procedure — it’s a story of courage, hope, and healing. With a patient-first vision at its core, HexaHealth’s journey is only just beginning, with the potential to transform millions of lives across the country.