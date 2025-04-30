Jaquar Group redefines workforce excellence with SAP SuccessFactors to drive HR transformation

SAP has announced that Jaquar Group is transforming its HR operations, driving organisational excellence and modernising workforce management with SAP’s cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) offerings— SAP SuccessFactors. This curated portfolio of HCM offerings will cover core HR, talent management, employee experience, and HR analytics for the company’s 8000+ employees, including both white-collar and blue-collared workers.

As one of India’s most trusted bathroom brands, Jaquar continues to elevate industry standards, empowering people and redefining modern living spaces. Using SAP’s intelligent HR solutions, Jaquar will offer employees self-service tools for leave, performance tracking, and updates, while automating HR processes that will fast-track onboarding, Performance and Goal Management (PMGM), trackability and reduced payroll cycle time. This will help HR teams to prioritise strategic goals and equip managers with AI-driven insights for faster, data-backed decisions, fostering a more efficient and engaging workplace.

Commenting on the announcement, Ranjeeka Sachdev, CHRO, Jaquar Group, said, “At Jaquar, our people are the driving force of company’s success and growth. We are excited to partner with SAP on our journey to use superior technology, as we transform our traditional HR practices to a dynamic, data-driven approach, enhancing transparency, efficiency, and real-time data insights, ensuring our workforce is supported with the best self-help tools. This will elevate the experience for our people, boosting engagement and productivity.”

On the path to be a global leader in Bath + Light solutions, Jaquar’s move towards HR transformation is shaping the future of workforce. Ninad Raje, CIO, Jaquar Group, remarked, “Our association with SAP emphasises the growing role of digital HR solutions in prioritising employee experience through automation and AI-driven insights and shaping the future of work. By using SAP’s intelligent enterprise solutions, we’re not just streamlining our hire-to-retire process – we’re redefining workforce excellence. This transformation elevates both our HR’s strategic impact and employee experience, creating a blueprint for building more engaged, productive, and future-ready organisations across industries.”

“Successful transformation of any business starts with people at its centre. And in a digital-first era, this transformation is accelerated by cloud and AI-enabled technology solutions. We are excited to support Jaquar’s evolving talent and performance management needs, while supporting to create a more connected and engaged workforce. By prioritising employee experience, we’re helping businesses like Jaquar set a new standard in HR excellence and workplace transformation setting industry benchmarks, said, James Thomas, VP & Head – SAP SuccessFactors.