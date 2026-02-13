Hexaware launches Zero License to help enterprises replace SaaS with Agentic AI in months

Hexaware Technologies recently announced the launch of Zero License, a new enterprise offering designed to help organizations replace bloated SaaS workflows with agentic AI in months, not years. Zero License enables enterprises to reduce software license costs, eliminate manual effort, and simplify complex application stacks by making AI agents the primary execution layer—while also making maintenance, upgrades, and feature additions faster and easier.

Over the past decade, enterprise SaaS stacks have grown wider, rarely leaner. Teams add tools faster than they retire them, resulting in overlapping capabilities, rising license costs, and increasing integration overhead. Hidden waste from zombie licenses, shelfware, and auto-renewals continues to erode software ROI, while vendors tighten licensing models and reduce commercial flexibility.

Zero License addresses this challenge by shifting the focus from managing tools to executing outcomes. Instead of adding yet another layer of software, the offering introduces an AI operating layer over existing systems. Core platforms remain systems of record, while AI agents become the system of action—handling intake, data capture, routing, execution, and follow-ups across processes. This approach reduces dependence on low-value SaaS, cuts integration overhead, and accelerates cycle times.

“Most organizations don’t have a tooling problem. They have an execution problem,” said Sanjay Salunkhe, President & Global Head – Digital and Software Services, Hexaware. “Zero License helps enterprises move from software that organizes work to AI that actually does the work. The result is faster execution, simpler stacks, and measurable reduction in license spend within months.”

Zero License is particularly suited to workflow-heavy and regulated industries.

Healthcare: AI agents automate claims, prior authorizations, and provider and member workflows over core platforms.

Insurance: AI agents handle intake, triage, adjudication, and follow-ups across policy and claims systems.

Banking and Financial Services: AI agents execute KYC, onboarding, reconciliations, and exception handling across systems.

Manufacturing and Utilities: AI agents take over planning, coordination, scheduling, and service execution, reducing tool sprawl and operational friction.

“With Zero License, AI isn’t another tool in the stack. It’s the execution surface,” added Siddharth Dhar, President & Global Head – AI, Hexaware. “Enterprises can finally simplify their technology landscape while gaining greater control over how work actually gets done.”